Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

When is FA Cup first round draw?

Everything you need to know ahead of the draw

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 14 October 2024 07:55 BST
Comments
The road to Wembley continues with the first round proper
The road to Wembley continues with the first round proper (The FA via Getty Images)

The FA Cup intensifies with the draw set to be made for the first round proper.

The 48 League One and League Two teams enter at this stage, joining the 32 clubs who have fought through the qualifying rounds.

40 fixtures will be drawn out of the hat as the road to Wembley begins in earnest, with cup final day at the end of the season on Saturday 17 May 2025.

Who will take a first step towards a deep cup run?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup first round draw?

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm BST on Monday 14 October at Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the draw live on BBC Two, with coverage from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What are the ball numbers?

  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. AFC Wimbledon
  3. Barnsley
  4. Barrow
  5. Birmingham City
  6. Blackpool
  7. Bolton Wanderers
  8. Bradford City
  9. Bristol Rovers
  10. Bromley
  11. Burton Albion
  12. Cambridge United
  13. Carlisle United
  14. Charlton Athletic
  15. Cheltenham Town
  16. Chesterfield
  17. Colchester United
  18. Crawley Town
  19. Crewe Alexandra
  20. Doncaster Rovers
  21. Exeter City
  22. Fleetwood Town
  23. Gillingham
  24. Grimsby Town
  25. Harrogate Town
  26. Huddersfield Town
  27. Leyton Orient
  28. Lincoln City
  29. Mansfield Town
  30. Milton Keynes Dons
  31. Morecambe
  32. Newport County
  33. Northampton Town
  34. Notts County
  35. Peterborough United
  36. Port Vale
  37. Reading
  38. Rotherham United
  39. Salford City
  40. Shrewsbury Town
  41. Stevenage
  42. Stockport County
  43. Swindon Town
  44. Tranmere Rovers
  45. Walsall
  46. Wigan Athletic
  47. Wrexham
  48. Wycombe Wanderers
  49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports
  50. Tamworth
  51. Oldham Athletic
  52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town
  53. Kettering Town
  54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors
  55. Rochdale
  56. Scarborough Athletic
  57. York City
  58. Harborough Town
  59. Curzon Ashton
  60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
  61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead
  62. Alfreton Town
  63. Guiseley
  64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United
  65. Horsham
  66. Aldershot Town
  67. Southend United
  68. Sutton United
  69. Boreham Wood
  70. Weston Super Mare
  71. Wealdstone
  72. Dagenham & Redbridge
  73. Barnet
  74. Chesham United
  75. Tonbridge Angels
  76. Woking
  77. Forest Green Rovers
  78. Maidstone United
  79. Worthing
  80. Braintree Town

When will the ties be played?

The first-round ties will be played between Friday 1 November 2024 and Monday 4 November 2024.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

First Round Proper: Saturday 2 November 2024

Second Round Proper: Saturday 30 November 2024

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025

