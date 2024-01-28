Jump to content

FA Cup fourth-round fixtures: Every game, TV channel and start time this weekend

Manchester United face lowly Newport, sixth-tier Maidstone travel to Ipswich, while Manchester City clash with Tottenham and Chelsea host Aston Villa in top-flight showdowns

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 28 January 2024 06:35
'Man City are the benchmark’ - Postecoglou after Spurs suffer FA Cup exit

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.

Bournemouth and Swansea kick-off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on S4C as the Swans attempt to overcome the Premier League’s high-flying Cherries.

Four intriguing fixtures follow on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch is Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City (ITV 1). Can Ange Postecoglou’s side use home advantage to knock out the reigning champions?

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United (BBC One), face Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham v Newcastle United (ITV 4).

Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).

Here are all of the Full FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend, and get all the latest betting offers here.

Thursday 25 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:453AFC BournemouthVSSwansea CityLive on S4C
Friday 26 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:455Bristol CityVSNottingham Forest
19:457Sheffield WednesdayVSCoventry City
19:458ChelseaVSAston Villa
20:0011Tottenham HotspurVSManchester CityLive on ITV1
Saturday 27 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
12:309Ipswich TownVSMaidstone UnitedLive on BBC One
15:006Leicester CityVSBirmingham City
15:0012Leeds United AFCVSPlymouth Argyle
15:0013EvertonVSLuton Town
15:0015Sheffield UnitedVSBrighton & Hove Albion
19:0016FulhamVSNewcastle UnitedLive on ITV4
Sunday 28 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
11:454West Bromwich AlbionVSWolverhampton WanderersLive on ITV1
14:001WatfordVSSouthampton
14:3010LiverpoolVSNorwich CityLive on ITV1
16:3014Newport County AFCVSManchester UnitedLive on BBC One
Monday 29 January 2024Fourth Round Proper
Kick OffNo.HomeAwayTV channel
19:302Blackburn RoversVSWrexham AFCLive on BBC Wales

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May

