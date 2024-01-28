FA Cup fourth-round fixtures: Every game, TV channel and start time this weekend
Manchester United face lowly Newport, sixth-tier Maidstone travel to Ipswich, while Manchester City clash with Tottenham and Chelsea host Aston Villa in top-flight showdowns
The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.
Bournemouth and Swansea kick-off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on S4C as the Swans attempt to overcome the Premier League’s high-flying Cherries.
Four intriguing fixtures follow on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch is Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City (ITV 1). Can Ange Postecoglou’s side use home advantage to knock out the reigning champions?
The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United (BBC One), face Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham v Newcastle United (ITV 4).
Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).
Here are all of the Full FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend
|Thursday 25 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|19:45
|3
|AFC Bournemouth
|VS
|Swansea City
|Live on S4C
|Friday 26 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|19:45
|5
|Bristol City
|VS
|Nottingham Forest
|19:45
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|VS
|Coventry City
|19:45
|8
|Chelsea
|VS
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|VS
|Manchester City
|Live on ITV1
|Saturday 27 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|12:30
|9
|Ipswich Town
|VS
|Maidstone United
|Live on BBC One
|15:00
|6
|Leicester City
|VS
|Birmingham City
|15:00
|12
|Leeds United AFC
|VS
|Plymouth Argyle
|15:00
|13
|Everton
|VS
|Luton Town
|15:00
|15
|Sheffield United
|VS
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19:00
|16
|Fulham
|VS
|Newcastle United
|Live on ITV4
|Sunday 28 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|11:45
|4
|West Bromwich Albion
|VS
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Live on ITV1
|14:00
|1
|Watford
|VS
|Southampton
|14:30
|10
|Liverpool
|VS
|Norwich City
|Live on ITV1
|16:30
|14
|Newport County AFC
|VS
|Manchester United
|Live on BBC One
|Monday 29 January 2024
|Fourth Round Proper
|Kick Off
|No.
|Home
|Away
|TV channel
|19:30
|2
|Blackburn Rovers
|VS
|Wrexham AFC
|Live on BBC Wales
What are the remaining round dates?
Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February
Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March
Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April
Final: Saturday 25 May
