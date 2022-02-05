Chelsea host Plymouth in a classic FA Cup tie between Premier League giants and the third-tier side (Getty)

It promises to be a wonderful weekend of FA Cup football with a number of fascinating fourth round ties.

The lunchtime kick-offs see European champions Chelsea host League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, as well as non-league Kidderminster entertaining the Premier League’s West Ham. Kiddy can be seen most weekends in the sixth-tier National League North and were forced to start this season’s competition in the second qualifying round stage, meaning Russell Penn’s side have had to negotiate six matches to reach this stage.

Steven Schumacher’s Pilgrims travel to Stamford Bridge after upsetting Birmingham in the third round, while Thomas Tuchel’s Blues will hope to make it third time lucky in the cup after being upset in back-to-back finals to Arsenal and Leicester, despite rebounding to lift their second European Cup days later. Chesterfield were thrashed last time out at the Bridge, underlining the task that Plymouth face this afternoon.

“It’s a bit daunting to be honest,” Schumacher told BBC Sport. “I’m under no illusions that it’s going to be a difficult afternoon, but I just want to embrace it and enjoy it as best as possible. I was in St George’s Park on my pro licence and immediately went ‘yes’ when we got Chelsea away and then thought ‘oh my God, we’re going up against the European champions away from home’. You’ve got to try and enjoy it, put a plan together for your team and go there and give it your all.”

Follow live minute-by-minute updates from both cup ties, plus build-up, team news, analysis and reaction below: