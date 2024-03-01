FA Cup quarter-final TV schedule: Kick-off times and dates revealed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The schedule for the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals has been announced for the weekend of the 16 and 17 March.

Manchester United were drawn to host rivals Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side still in contention for three more trophies in what will be the manager’s final season on Merseyside.

The Reds already have silverware to their name after a thrilling 1-0 extra-time win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February.

United left it late against Nottingham Forest, but Casemiro’s 89th-minute header secured a 1-0 win at the City Ground, a result which lifted the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, and the FA cup remains United’s only chance at winning silverware this season.

Holders Manchester City take on Newcastle, as Pep Guardiola’s side go in search of their eighth FA Cup trophy.

Here's everything you need to know about the full FA Cup quarter-finals.

What was the full draw?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Wolves vs Coventry

Chelsea vs Leicester

Manchester United vs Liverpool

When are the matches?

The matches will take place on the weekend of the 16th and 17th March.

Wolves’ match will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday 16 March, with Manchester City’s all-Premier League clash with Newcastle taking place at 5.30pm GMT later that day.

On Sunday, Chelsea’s match against Leicester will kick off at 12.45pm GMT, and Manchester United’s match later the same day at 3.30pm GMT.

How can I watch them?

Wolves vs Coventry will be broadcast on ITV1, UTV, STV and can be streamed live via the ITV X app.

Manchester City vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One, and via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport apps and websites.

Chelsea vs Leicester will also be on the BBC, with Manchester United vs Liverpool shown on ITV.

