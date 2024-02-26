An emotional Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Liverpool's staff after what was likely his last Carabao Cup victory with the Reds.

Captain Virgil van Dijk secured the 118th-minute winner against Chelsea on Sunday (25 February).

Speaking after the match, Klopp said the trophy was easily the "most special" he has won in more than 20 years.

“Tonight is an overwhelming feeling... I was proud of our [fans] for the way they pushed us, I was proud of the staff for creating this kind of atmosphere surrounding where these boys can just do what they are best at.

“It was nothing to do with it being maybe my last game at Wembley."