FA Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool/Forest, Chelsea, Man City and Crystal Palace learn semi-final fate
Follow the FA Cup semi-final draw as it happens
Follow all the latest updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw as Liverpool/Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City and Crystal Palace discover their fate.
Phil Foden’s stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City performance as they booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. Earlier Palace thrashed Everton 4-0, while Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to secure their place in the last four.
Patrick Vieira believes anything is possible for Palace after they emphatically progressed. “Anything is possible,” five-time FA Cup winner Vieira insisted. “When you get to that level, anything can happen and that is the beauty of this game.”
The draw comes before Forest take on Liverpool in Nottingham on Sunday evening. Follow the FA Cup semi-final draw below.
City dominate to knock out Southampton
Phil Foden’s stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City performance to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s.
Pep Guardiola’s side had failed to win either Premier League game against the Saints this season, but their emphatic victory kept them on course for a treble.
Raheem Sterling had handed the league leaders an early advantage, tapping home in the 12th minute, but it was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte’s own goal just before half-time.
The hosts fought hard with the scores level, but were deflated when Kevin De Bruyne’s 62nd-minute penalty restored City’s lead.
City’s performance was capped off by a well-struck left-footed shot from the edge of the box from Foden in the 75th minute, with Riyad Mahrez also putting his name on the scoresheet three minutes later.
Vieira dreaming of FA Cup glory
Patrick Vieira believes anything is possible for Crystal Palace after they emphatically progressed into the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Everton.
The Eagles endured a tricky start at Selhurst Park but Marc Guehi’s 25-minute opener helped settle any lingering nerves and Jean-Philippe Mateta added a crucial second before half-time.
It put the hosts firmly in the driving seat for a place at Wembley and late goals from Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes booked their spot in the last four with a comprehensive victory.
“Anything is possible,” five-time FA Cup winner Vieira insisted.
“When you get to that level, anything can happen and that is the beauty of this game.”
FA Cup draw
Follow all the latest updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw as Liverpool/Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City and Crystal Palace discover their fate.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies