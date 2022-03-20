The FA Cup draw takes place this evening (Getty Images)

Follow all the latest updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw as Liverpool/Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Manchester City and Crystal Palace discover their fate.

Phil Foden’s stunning strike capped off a dominant Manchester City performance as they booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. Earlier Palace thrashed Everton 4-0, while Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to secure their place in the last four.

Patrick Vieira believes anything is possible for Palace after they emphatically progressed. “Anything is possible,” five-time FA Cup winner Vieira insisted. “When you get to that level, anything can happen and that is the beauty of this game.”

The draw comes before Forest take on Liverpool in Nottingham on Sunday evening. Follow the FA Cup semi-final draw below.