Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FA has confirmed England and Australia players will wear black armbands in a stand of support for victims of conflicts in Israel and Palestine.

Following Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel last weekend that killed 1,200 people. More than 1,300 have died in Gaza after Israel launched retaliatory air strikes.

And the FA has now outlined its plan to pay respect to the victims during Friday’s friendly at Wembley, with Uefa earlier adding to the voice of the football family with president Aleksander Ceferin condemning the “senseless acts of violence”.

A statement from the FA read: “On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine.

“Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering.

“England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their match at Wembley Stadium and there will also be a period of silence held before kick off.

“Following discussions with partners and external stakeholders, we will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia [13 Oct] and Italy [17 Oct].”