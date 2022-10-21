Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phil Foden

It looks like Manchester City assets are back on the menu. With their midweek blank now out of the way, Pep Guardiola’s side are relatively well rested and will be hurting after losing their unbeaten record at Anfield last weekend.

Foden is City’s second-greatest goal threat behind you know who, with 0.42 non-penalty xG per 90 this season, and comes up against a Brighton side that Roberto de Zerbi has said will not compromise on their aggressive front-foot principles, even at the Etihad.

Jarrod Bowen

Bukayo Saka has been touted as a popular, slightly cheaper alternative to Foden but a knock in Thursday night's Europa League meeting with PSV Eindhoven provided a note of caution for potential buyers.

Bowen is in the same price bracket and has three enticing home fixtures in his next four, starting against Bournemouth on Monday night. Even after his missed penalty at Anfield, he has good mid-term prospects.

Darwin Nunez

It is now three goals in three starts for Nunez. “He’s 100% arrived,” declared Jurgen Klopp this week and despite coming off early during the 1-0 win over West Ham with a slight muscle tweak, Liverpool’s other injury problems suggests he will start at Forest.

Nunez did not even play an hour’s worth of football on Wednesday night yet managed six shots on goal and is averaging more during his time on the pitch than even Erling Haaland. With his minutes more assured than ever, he could be a powerful differential.

Gabriel

Back to Arsenal, who have the second best defence in the league according to the underlying data and excellent clean sheet prospects in three of their remaining four fixtures before the start of the World Cup.

William Saliba has earned his owners plenty of points so far but we also like Gabriel, whose set-piece threat has earned him the second-highest non-penalty xG per 90 among defenders.

Eberechi Eze

Pushing for a place in England’s World Cup squad and highlighted as a differential in our fantasy newsletter last gameweek, Eze repaid that faith with a goal in Crystal Palace’s midweek win over Wolves.

Patrick Vieira’s attack is still finding its feet after a tough schedule to start the campaign but Eze is a cut-price midfield option who can be trusted to start and now has two double-digit returns in the next four.