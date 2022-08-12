Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gameweek two of the new Premier League season sees Chelsea and Tottenham go head to head at Stamford Bridge in the headline clash of the weekend, while Arsenal host Leicester, Liverpool take on Crystal Palace and Manchester City take on newly promoted Bournemouth.

Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday, with new signings bedding in and some players still finding their fitness. Here we take a look at the key team news from the pre-match press conferences and predict line-ups to help make our Fantasy Premier League decisions.

Liverpool

Fixture: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Monday 15 August, 8pm.

Liverpool team news: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes Thiago Alcantara’s absence with a hamstring problem will only be four weeks. The Spain midfielder was forced off in last weekend’s draw at Fulham and the initial prognosis could see him out until the potentially the end of September.

“Thiago is good but the injury is not good. I read four to six weeks, I would prefer four,” said Klopp, who remains confident he has enough options in midfield that he will not have to dip into the transfer market – even though he also has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Curtis Jones out.”

New signing Darwin Nunez could come in to replace Roberto Firmino after impressing from the bench at Fulham, while either Harvey Elliott or Fabio Carvalho are likely to replace Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Darwin Nunez made an impact at Craven Cottage and could start on Monday ( Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea

Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham, Sunday 14 August, 4.30pm.

Chelsea team news: Thomas Tuchel has a full squad to choose from for the visit of Spurs to Stamford Bridge. Matteo Kovacic could come into the side in place of Jorginho to provide more energy in midfield, while Marc Cucurella could make his first start after joining from Brighton, though he is likely to start on the bench once more.

Tuchel said after Chelsea’s opening win at Everton that neither Ben Chilwell nor Reece James were up to full fitness, so both may well come off at some stage during the second half, but they are still likely to start the match.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

Jorginho scored Chelsea’s winner against Everton (Reuters)

Tottenham

Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham, Sunday 14 August, 4.30pm.

Spurs team news: Ivan Perisic played only a cameo against Southampton but could be in line for his first competitive start at Chelsea, if Antonio Conte decides to go with the Croatian’s big-game experience at left-wingback over Ryan Sessegnon, who scored Spurs’ opener against Saints.

It is a similar story on the right side where Matt Doherty is still searching for full fitness after a long-term injury, but Emerson Royal’s defensive attributes could ensure that he holds on to the starting spot at right-wingback for another week.

Spurs predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Ivan Perisic could be in line to start after a cameo last weekend (Steve Welsh/PA)

Arsenal

Fixture: Arsenal vs Leicester, Saturday 13 August, 3pm.

Arsenal team news: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira are all close to full fitness after injuries but given Arsenal’s 2-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season, it seems unlikely Mikel Arteta will feel the need to ring the changes here and the same XI could well be given the chance to go again.

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

More to follow...