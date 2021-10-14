Son Heung-min

Everyone’s attention will be on St James’ Park this weekend after Newcastle’s takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and, at the time of writing, it is still unclear whether Steve Bruce will be taking charge against Tottenham.

Whether Bruce is in the dugout or not, Newcastle have been horrendously open at the back this season, conceding a league-high 16 times. Son will be in everyone’s squad for Tottenham's run from gameweek 12 onwards. It may be wise to invest early.

Adam Armstrong

Southampton may be one of four teams still waiting for a win but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have played better than the table suggests and should finally pick up three points over a forthcoming run of favourable fixtures.

Armstrong is a nailed-on regular who leads the Saints squad in non-penalty xG and has a pair of plum home fixtures against the porous defences of Leeds and Burnley, followed by a trip to Watford.

Sign up to The Independent’s Fantasy Football newsletter for tips on captaincy, clean sheets and this week’s best XI

Joao Cancelo

A lot of managers are looking to invest in Manchester City’s defence after their solid start and ahead of a good fixture run. Ruben Dias is a dependable pick but with little attacking upside. For 0.1m more, Cancelo carries more of a threat going forward.

Rotation is always a worry with City but Cancelo has started every league game so far and has the advantage of being able to play on both sides of the backline. Assists and clean sheets are surely in the post.

Marc Cucarella

Brighton’s defensive prospects are diminishing after a favourable run of fixtures to start the season but left wing-back Cucurella looks like he will be able to offer us more than just clean sheet points.

At 5.0m, the summer signing from Getafe is more expensive than Graham Potter’s other defenders but is adventurous and given license to join the attack. Saturday’s visit to toothless and bottom-of-the-table Norwich could be profitable.

Hwang Hee-chan

5.6m-rated Hwang’s two goals against Newcastle predictably led to plenty of fantasy investment. Wolves’ attack has not been as impressive as their defence but looks more expansive under Bruno Lage compared to Nuno Espirito Santo.

Even at his budget price, Hwang is a gamble. Rotation is likely with the competition for places in Wolves’ frontline and he is far from guaranteed to play 90 minutes when he does start, but if he nails down a place he should become an excellent enabler.