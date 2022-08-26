Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ivan Perisic

It was only a matter of time before Perisic delivered and his first start for Tottenham brought a clean sheet and assist, rewarding those managers who had kept the faith despite several benchings and a price drop.

Back up to 5.5m, Perisic still represents excellent value as long as you can stomach the rotation. With most squads having an Andreas Pereira or Neco Williams to fall back on, you may decide that the Tottenham wing-back’s points potential is too good to turn down.

Marcus Rashford

Another player to hit back after a price drop, Rashford scored his first of the season against Liverpool and looked dangerous as part of a Manchester United attack which was based around breaking away at speed.

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at St Mary’s will take on a different dynamic and United are likely to dominate possession, so it may be wise to wait and watch. But with some obliging defences to come in the next five, Rashford could be a steal at 6.3m.

Ivan Toney

Retaining his place in our top picks for another week, Toney’s consistent stream of steady points is becoming hard to ignore. The Brentford striker’s two goals and two assists have spread nicely across all three of his appearances so far.

That streak could easily extend to a fourth game with the visit of Everton this weekend, at which point we may have to start considering our squad structure. Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s current form demands the inclusion of a mid-price forward.

Leandro Trossard

Brighton sit near the top of most fixture tickers due to a kind run between now and gameweek 9, when a lot of managers will look to wildcard, and Graham Potter’s side have several mid-price midfield options for our consideration.

Trossard stands out. Even though he has been playing as a wing-back, the Belgian has been hogging Brighton’s shots and xG. And following Pervis Estupinan’s arrival, we should start seeing him deployed in a more advanced position.

Robert Sanchez

Sticking with Brighton, Sanchez’s performances have made a mockery of the pre-season notion that there were no good 4.5m options in goal. 18 points is a strong return given a tough set of opening fixtures on paper.

For those with an under-performing premium goalkeeper and no other moves to make, freeing up 1m with a move down to the Spain international is not a bad idea, as long as you are making the most of the extra money elsewhere.