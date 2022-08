Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gameweek four of the Premier League season sees many of the big sides featuring early in the weekend and looking to hit form after inconsistent starts to the season. Manchester United will look to build on their impressive victory over Liverpool as they travel to Southampton in the opening match of the round, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all in action during the 3pm kick-offs.

Fantasy football managers will have a keen eye on the team news ahead of the FPL deadline at 11am BST on Saturday, and one thing to look out for is the mid-week fixtures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. That could mean managers start to rotate their line-ups as the fixtures begin to come thick and fast. Here we take a look at the key team news from the pre-match press conferences and predicted line-ups to help make our Fantasy Premier League decisions.

Manchester United

Fixture: Southampton vs Manchester United, Saturday 27 August, 12:30pm

Man United team news: Casemiro could make his Premier League debut following his arrival from Real Madrid, even though the defensive midfielder is unlikely to be much of an FPL asset. Erik ten Hag is likely to stick with the team who responded to his instructions with an improved performance against Liverpool. That should see Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo remain on the bench, while Anthony Martial could start alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after recovering from injury.

Man United predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

Liverpool

Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Saturday 27 August, 3pm

Liverpool team news: Injuries, form and suspension could see Jurgen Klopp make changes from Monday’s dismal defeat at Manchester United, but the Liverpool manager is also short of options. Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate remain out injured, Naby Keita is a doubt due to illness, while Darwin Nunez is serving the second of his three-match ban. Fabinho should replace James Milner in midfield while Fabio Carvalho was bright at Old Trafford and could feature again from the bench.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Manchester City

Fixture: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Saturday 27 August, 3pm

Man City team news: The Premier League champions faced Barcelona in a friendly on Wednesday night, with most available first-team players getting a run out at the Nou Camp. Jack Grealish did not feature after missing out on the trip to Newcastle, neither did Nathan Ake after he suffered a groin injury during the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park. Crucially, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan all came on against Barcelona, rather than starting, so should be expected to return to the line-up against Palace.

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Chelsea

Fixture: Chelsea vs Leicester, Saturday 27 August, 3pm

Chelsea team news: Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended after he was sent off in last weekend’s dismal 3-0 defeat at Leeds, while Chelsea remain without N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic due to injury. Marc Cucurella could drop into the back three with Ben Chilwell comes in at wing back, and on the other side Thomas Tuchel could recall Cesar Azpilicueta and move Reece James higher up. It would not be a surprise to see further changes but Tuchel does not look to be overly happy with his options as he pursues moves for Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mendy; Azplicueta, Silva, Cucurella; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Arsenal

Fixture: Arsenal vs Fulham, Saturday 27 August, 5:30pm

Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta’s side come into the week top of the table with three wins and having named the same starting team in each match so far. If it wasn’t for Wednesday’s match against Aston Villa, there would be a good chance of that continuing. Arteta has a fully fit squad and plenty of options if he does decide to make changes, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu most likely to come in.

Will Arteta change a winning team? (Getty Images)

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka; Jesus

Tottenham

Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Sunday 28 August, 4:30pm

Spurs team news: Ivan Perisic was man-of-the-match on his full debut in the 1-0 win over Wolves last weekend and looks set to keep his place on the left wing, while Heung-min Son’s slow start to the season has given Antonio Conte a decision to make with Richarlison pushing for his first start. Cristian Romero is out but Davinson Sanchez impressed as his replacement, while Oliver Skipp is nearing a return.

Spurs predicted line-up: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son