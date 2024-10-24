Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League latest score updates as Jose Mourinho faces former side
Erik ten Hag’s side will expect to face a hostile atmosphere with Mourinho relishing the chance to face his former club in Europe
Manchester United take on Fenerbahce in a Europa League clash in Istanbul, as Jose Mourinho faces his former side.
Mourinho was in typical box-office form as he welcomed Erik ten Hag’s team to Turkey and is no doubt relishing the chance to add to their difficult start to the season. The Portuguese spent an eventful two-and-a-half years at United before he was sacked following a poor run of form in December 2018.
The pressure on his successor, Ten Hag, was lifted slightly by Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. The result ended a run of five games in a row without a win, which included draws against FC Twente and Porto to start their Europa League campaign.
Ten Hag’s side can expect a hostile atmosphere in Istanbul and United have not won any of their last four trips to Turkey, including a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Galatasaray last season. Follow live updates from the Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Manchester United, below
GOAL! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United (ERIKSEN 15’)
NOW THAT’S A STUNNING GOAL!
Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United
13 mins: It’s Fenerbahce’s game now. Mourinho’s side are playing through United’s press with ease. Szymanski drives forward from midfield and is tugged back by Rashford, who is booked.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United
9 mins: There’s a horribly loose pass from Amrabat in midfield but Fenerbahce get back and cut out Rashford’s cross.
Saint-Maximin then leads the breakaway and suddenly Fenerbahce have several yellow shirts flying forward.
Saint-Maximin is forced out by Martinez, who defended well there in his box.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United
6 mins: Chance! Great work by Fred, against his former side, as he eases away from Eriksen. He finds the overlapping Samuel on the outside but the full-back can’t produce a dangerous cross.
Saint-Maximin keeps up the pressure as Dalot pokes away for a Fenerbahce corner.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United
4 mins: Mourinho has clearly relished this week but he’s under pressure too tonight after a mixed start to the season.
United have controlled the early stages.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United
2 mins: Mazraoui is indeed in an advanced midfield position, ahead of Ugarte and Eriksen and being Zirkzee. Mourinho callled for the home fans to be loud and they have answered his call. It’s incredible.
Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United
KICK-OFF!
It’s been over a year since Manchester United last won in Europe. It could be their worst run in 41 years if they don’t win tonight!
We’re underway in Istanbul. There are loud whistles for the United huddle. Martinez is captain with Fernandes suspended.
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United
Manchester United are without a win in this season’s Europa League after draws against FC Twente and Porto.
Can Erik ten Hag’s side get three points tonight? Or will Jose Mourinho find a way to pile the pressure on his former club?
Kick-off is next. It’s going to be loud!
Mourinho names Europa League favourites - and it’s not Fenerbahce
Jose Mourinho also declared that Manchester United and Tottenham, two of his former clubs, are clear favourites to win the Europa League this season.
“The results Man Utd is having, then the potential of the team, that is high, the two draws in the Europa League do not favour us, but doesn't make a huge difference.
At the end of the day, this new format, the top teams will always qualify, no problem for top teams to lose three or four matches out of eight, but then they will win three or four and qualify easily.
“They're in a stable situation. Which are the two biggest candidates to win it? It's easy, Man Utd and Tottenham. It's a different level of quality, pace, tactical culture, a different level of everything.”
Jose Mourinho’s final thoughts ahead of facing Manchester United
Jose Mourinho, speaking to TNT Sports.
“I feel good. Of course I would love an easier draw, especially this one against a very good Premier League team that is a different level.
“There were so many Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday that were not as good as this one can be. Let’s try to win it.
“They were good [against Brentford]. As I say, when I analyse the team I can see the work that he [Ten Hag] is doing. Tactically they know what they want to do.
“They have certain dynamics that can be difficult to identify, we have to focus on the movements and not the players. We have tried to prepare them for this.
“We need support [from the crowd]. The Turkish culture can go in both directions. Hopefully they understand it is a difficult match for us and United will have the ball.
“We are missing a lot of players, players in different positions. When I see people moaning about the Manchester United players not there, I think, they should not be moaning.
“But I was also moaning when I was there!”
