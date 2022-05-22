Fernandinho says fifth Premier League title with Man City is ‘dream come true’

Fernandinho says winning the Premier League for a fifth time is a “dream come true”, especially as he is leaving Manchester City this summer.

The Brazilian international joined City in 2013 and has since won the English domestic title in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. It was a tough ask for City as they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa but they pulled off a sensational comeback to win the game 3-2.

City, in the end, needed to beat Villa as Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1. If City had lost or drawn against Villa the Reds would have been crowned champions.

“To finish my nine years at City by winning my fifth Premier League title is a dream come true,” Fernandinho said. “This squad is genuinely special. The togetherness of the players is like nothing I have experienced before. These guys are my brothers, which makes winning the title even more special.

“I want to thank Pep [Guardiola] and all the backroom staff we have here. As players, we are given everything we need to be successful. The support we get to ensure we go onto the pitch in the best possible condition is amazing and without it there is no way we could have won the title.

“To have won this trophy four times in five years really is amazing. Everyone knows the Premier League is the most competitive in world football, but we have shown consistency over a long period. That is testament to what City have built.

“I am leaving this summer, but I am very confident City will be successful again in the future.”

Fernandinho confirmed his departure earlier this season, much to manager Guardiola’s surprise. When the 37-year-old told press about leaving, the boss had no knowledge of the move.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed where the midfielder will play next season but he has said he will be moving back to Brazil.