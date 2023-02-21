Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of football’s biggest stars are on the shortlist for prizes at the seventh annual Fifa Best Awards.

Three finalists in each category have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony in Paris.

Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski took home the prestigious honours of Best Fifa Women’s and Best Fifa Men’s Player respectively at last year’s event, while Erik Lamela’s goal for Tottenham against Arsenal earned Puskas Award honours.

After a year that saw major tournaments in both men’s and women’s football, World Cup victors Argentina and England’s Euro 2022-winning Lionesses could be in line for a trophy-laden evening.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Fifa Best Football Awards.

When are the Fifa Best awards?

The 2022 Fifa Best Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Monday, 27 February 2023 in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the ceremony live on the BBC via the red button or BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 8pm BST.

What awards will be handed out?

The Best Fifa men’s player

The Best Fifa women’s player

The Best Fifa men’s coach

The Best Fifa women’s coach

The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

The Best Fifa Puskas award

The Best Fifa fan award

Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI

Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI

Fifa Fair Play award

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Player?

Beth Mead (England/Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride /San Diego Wave)

Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Player?

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid CF)

Kylian Mbappé (France / PSG)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Coach?

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Coach?

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Goalkeeper?

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Sevilla)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Goalkeeper?

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)

Final nominees for the Puskas Award