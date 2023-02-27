When are The Best Fifa awards 2022 and who is nominated?
Everything you need to know ahead of Fifa’s annual awards ceremony
Many of football’s biggest stars are on the shortlist for prizes at the seventh annual Fifa Best Awards.
Three finalists in each category have been confirmed ahead of a ceremony in Paris.
Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski took home the prestigious honours of Best Fifa Women’s and Best Fifa Men’s Player respectively at last year’s event, while Erik Lamela’s goal for Tottenham against Arsenal earned Puskas Award honours.
After a year that saw major tournaments in both men’s and women’s football, World Cup victors Argentina and England’s Euro 2022-winning Lionesses could be in line for a trophy-laden evening.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Fifa Best Football Awards.
When are the Fifa Best awards?
The 2022 Fifa Best Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on Monday, 27 February 2023 in Paris.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the ceremony live on the BBC via the red button or BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 8pm BST.
What awards will be handed out?
- The Best Fifa men’s player
- The Best Fifa women’s player
- The Best Fifa men’s coach
- The Best Fifa women’s coach
- The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper
- The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper
- The Best Fifa Puskas award
- The Best Fifa fan award
- Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI
- Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI
- Fifa Fair Play award
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Player?
- Beth Mead (England/Arsenal)
- Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride /San Diego Wave)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Player?
- Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid CF)
- Kylian Mbappé (France / PSG)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Coach?
- Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)
- Pia Sundhage (Brazil)
- Sarina Wiegman (England)
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Coach?
- Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Men’s Goalkeeper?
- Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Sevilla)
- Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)
- Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)
Who has been nominated for Fifa Best Women’s Goalkeeper?
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)
- Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)
- Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)
Final nominees for the Puskas Award
- Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)
- Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022)
- Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil v. Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (24 November 2022)
