Chesterfield vs Gillingham postponed as snow hits the UK
Inspections were planned at Chepstow and Plumpton racecourses
Sunday’s Sky Bet League Two fixture between Chesterfield and Gillingham has been postponed.
The game was called off after amber weather warnings for snow and ice were issued for parts of England and Wales with up to 30-40 centimetres of snow possible in parts of northern England.
“Following a pitch inspection at 7.45am, today’s scheduled fixture at home to Gillingham has been postponed,” Chesterfield said on the club website.
Inspections were planned at Chepstow and Plumpton racecourses to see whether racing could go ahead.
An update from Chepstow Racecourse on Sunday said: “We’ll be having a 2nd inspection at 9am, following failing our precautionary 7:30am inspection this morning.
“We remain hopeful, based on improving temperatures, that racing can go ahead but we need to have another look at 9am to ensure that the temperature is rising.”
Plumpton Racecourse said a precautionary inspection would take place at 8.30am due to up to 30 millimetres of rain being forecast overnight.
Other fixtures around the United Kingdom are likely to be in doubt with the weather warnings in place and widespread disruption to travel expected.
Runways were closed at both Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Sunday morning, though no decision has yet been taken on the fixture at Anfield between Arne Slot’s league leaders and Manchester United.
