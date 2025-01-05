Snowfall on A3 in Surrey as weather causes flight delays and motorway chaos

Large parts of the UK are facing heavy snow and freezing rain, which is likely to cause disruption, after two amber weather warnings came into force.

Runways at Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon airports were temporarily closed on Sunday (5 January) due to heavy snowfall, causing flight delays.

Overnight, heavy snow covered north Wales, the north Midlands and stretching across all of Northern England. The coldest temperature was recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland at -11C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a Cold-Health Alert (CHA), warning of an “increase in risk to health”.