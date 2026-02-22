Is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Premier League game online
Everything you need to know as the champions visit the City Ground
Nottingham Forest host Liverpool today as Vitor Pereira takes charge of Forest for the first time in the Premier League.
Pereira’s first game was an impressive 3-0 win at Fenerbahce after goals by Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus gave Forest the upper hand in the Europa League play-offs.
But the new manager’s real task is to keep Forest away from relegation, and they face a far stiffer challenge against the Premier League champions, who are chasing a place in the top five and next season’s Champions League.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Forest v Liverpool?
The game kicks off at 2pm GMT today, Sunday 22 February, at the City Ground in Nottingham.
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.
Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
Team news
Forest have no new injury problems after the win in Turkey this week. Willy Boly, Chris Wood, John Victor, Matz Sels and Nicolo Savona all remain out.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
Liverpool: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Odds
Forest 3/1
Draw 3/1
Liverpool 4/5
Prediction
Pereira’s impact has lifted Forest and they have enough quality to trouble the champions, especially at home. We’re going for a score draw here. Forest 1-1 Liverpool.
