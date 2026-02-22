Forest will be difficult, hard to predict with new manager - Slot

Liverpool will look to avenge humiliation at Anfield from earlier in the season as they travel to a Nottingham Forest side in desperate need of Premier League points.

Forest produced one of the upsets of the campaign in November, thumping Liverpool in a 3-0 win at their fabled ground as they capitalised on the dismal slump Arne Slot’s side were enduring.

After replicating that result at Fenerbahce in his maiden Forest outing, Vitor Pereira will hope to emulate what his predecessor managed against the Reds, with his new outfit placed precariously above the relegation zone.

Liverpool, however, are showing signs of confidence and will hope to deliver another win to keep up the pace in the race for Champions League qualification after Chelsea dropped points at home against Burnley yesterday.

Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in our live blog below: