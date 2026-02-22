Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live: Reds seek revenge for Anfield humiliation in Premier League clash
Forest produced one of the upsets of the season when they demolished Liverpool at Anfield in November
Liverpool will look to avenge humiliation at Anfield from earlier in the season as they travel to a Nottingham Forest side in desperate need of Premier League points.
Forest produced one of the upsets of the campaign in November, thumping Liverpool in a 3-0 win at their fabled ground as they capitalised on the dismal slump Arne Slot’s side were enduring.
After replicating that result at Fenerbahce in his maiden Forest outing, Vitor Pereira will hope to emulate what his predecessor managed against the Reds, with his new outfit placed precariously above the relegation zone.
Liverpool, however, are showing signs of confidence and will hope to deliver another win to keep up the pace in the race for Champions League qualification after Chelsea dropped points at home against Burnley yesterday.
Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in our live blog below:
Liverpool's early team news
Jeremie Frimpong could return for next weekend’s visit of West Ham while Alexander Isak could be back by the end of March, but Joe Gomez is fit to start.
Possible line-up: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Nottingham Forest early team news
Forest have no new injury problems after the win in Turkey this week. Willy Boly, Chris Wood, John Victor, Matz Sels and Nicolo Savona all remain out.
Possible line-up: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
When is Forest v Liverpool?
The game kicks off at 2pm GMT today, Sunday 22 February, at the City Ground in Nottingham.
How to watch
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.
Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
Hello and welcome
Nottingham Forest host Liverpool today as Vitor Pereira takes charge of Forest for the first time in the Premier League.
Pereira’s first game was an impressive 3-0 win at Fenerbahce after goals by Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus gave Forest the upper hand in the Europa League play-offs.
But the new manager’s real task is to keep Forest away from relegation, and they face a far stiffer challenge against the Premier League champions, who are chasing a place in the top five and next season’s Champions League.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks