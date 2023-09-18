Mohamed Salah, Sven Botman and 5 players to target for FPL Gameweek 6

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Premier League managers get one free transfer a week to make and with the competition in full flow some players may have saved up for two free switches to their teams while others will be considering a four-point hit or more to maximise their chances of success.

With prices and form fluctuating on a daily basis over these opening weeks to the season here are five players who we think are worthwhile considering as the Premier League heads into the new gameweek, judging by upcoming fixtures and individual player form.

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool - Midfielder (12.5)

Possibly the most consistent midfielder in the Fantasy Premier League though still going under the radar. Liverpool’s Mo Salah has scored points in every gameweek so far with his best return (10) coming in the recent victory over Wolves. He’s sliding under the radar due to the lack of goals scored (for his own ridiculous standards) with just two in five games but it is the assists where Salah is cleaning up. He’s got four already this year and looks to be settling into a new role as a supplier for the rest of the forward line. At £12.5m he’s a pricey option but will almost guarantee points and could be a fine choice of captain if you want to move away from Erling Haaland.

Odsonne Edouard, Crystal Palace - Forward (5.5)

Speaking of, do you need someone to partner Haaland up top that isn’t too costly? Odsonne Edouard is that man. The Crystal Palace forward is coming up trumps this season thanks to more regular gametime for Eagles. In FPL terms he’s only blanked on two occasions and has four goals in five matches. Palace have only failed to score in one of their games (against Arsenal) and will be targeting Fulham, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest and upcoming fixtures they can win. If they do so Edouard will no doubt play a big role and put a couple in the back of the net.

Sven Botman, Newcastle - Defender (4.5)

The Newcastle centre-back is a slight risk as you are banking on the Magpies to keep clean sheets in order to profit from his skills. He’s a threat in the air from set pieces but doesn’t score many goals and any he does net should be seen as bonuses. It must be noted that Eddie Howe’s team have been poor in defence, shipping seven goals in five games and keeping just one cleansheet. However, their performance against Bournemouth at the weekend was encouraging and it is likely they will earn repeat shutouts against Sheffield United and Burnley over the next two weeks. A relatively cheap option for a defender, Botman may be worth selecting for short term gain.

Pedro Neto, Wolves - Midfielder (5.5)

A bargain option in midfield, Neto is a pick you make to try and maximise your differentials. He is in form returning 22 points from matches against Everton, Crystal Palace and Liverpool despite Wolves losing two of those games. A quick winger who loves taking players on, whipping in crosses and pinging shots at goal Neto has the basis covered for the goals and assists required from a midfield choice. Wolves should dominate against Luton next up before a clash with Manchester City should play into Neto’s counter-attacking strengths.

Robert Sanchez, Chelsea - Goalkeeper (4.5)

Chelsea’s results have been eye-catching for all the wrong reasons this year but their main problems have come in the forward line and, for the most part, they’ve been defensively solid across their five matches with the exception being a 3-1 loss to West Ham. Robert Sanchez is Mauricio Pochettino’s No. 1 pick, is guaranteed gametime and recently earned a 10 point with a cleansheet and three bonus points against Bournemouth. The Blues’ next three fixtures are all favourable with Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley to come so Sanchez could be a canny choice if you’re looking to replace you goalkeeper.