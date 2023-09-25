Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fantasy Premier League managers get one free transfer a week to make but with the competition in full flow, some may be eyeing up an early wildcard or a four-point hit to try and ring the changes and make up some early lost-ground on rivals.

Here are five players who we think are worthwhile considering as the Premier League heads into the new gameweek, judging by upcoming fixtures and individual player form.

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham - Midfielder (7.1)

With just over 9 per cent ownership, the West Ham winger offers an interesting differential in a stacked pool of mid-price midfielders. Bowen has three goals and one assists in his last four games which included fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City. The Englishman did not feature in West Ham’s Europa League game last week which perhaps suggests he may be rested in the group stages of the European competition to keep him fresh and firing in the Premier League. Sheffield United at home is the Hammers’ next fixture and after their 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle, David Moyes’s side must surely fancy their chances of putting a few past the out-of-sorts Blades.

Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth - Forward (6.4)

With Nicolas Jackson managing the impressive feat of picking up five yellow cards in just six games, many FPL managers will be looking to ship out the suspended Colombian after his meagre returns so far this season. Having signed a new contract extension a few weeks prior, Solanke has continued to justify his importance to this Cherries side with two goals in his last three games. Andoni Iraola’s side are yet to pick up a win this season and face a difficult task against Arsenal next week but have enticing fixtures against Everton, Wolves and Burnley in October. The Englishman is also 0.6m cheaper than Jackson which could fund an upgrade elsewhere in your team.

Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa - Goalkeeper (4.9)

Aston Villa registered their second clean sheet of the season against Chelsea at the weekend as Unai Emery’s side continued their solid start to his first full season in charge. The Argentine keeper made four saves against the Blues and has dropped 0.1m in price since the start of the season. With three home games in their next four - including against lowly Luton Town - Martinez could be a good option, especially for those looking to transfer out Aaron Ramsdale following his relegation to the Arsenal substitutes bench.

Sergio Reguilon, Manchester United - Defender (4.4)

Manchester United’s defence has often been the target of criticism so far this season, but a gritty 1-0 away win against Burnley proved that Erik ten Hag’s defence may offer some value in the coming weeks. New summer signing Reguilon has finally established himself in the team following his loan move from Tottenham and sits at just 4.4m. The Spaniard showed during his time at Spurs his capability for attacking returns and with games against Crystal Palace, Brentford and Sheffield United in their next three, the left-back could be worth a look.

Luca Koleosho, Burnley - Midfielder (5.0)

Burnley have endured a tough start to the season and remain without a win. However, from an FPL perspective, their players may be worth a look this week due to their double gameweek. Vincent Kompany’s side first travel to face Newcastle but then have a midweek rearranged clash against Luton, with both games counting towards the same FPL gameweek. Out of their options, Koleosho presents the most intriguing option at just 5m. The winger has just one assist so far this season but has often looked a lively presence in the Clarets’ attack and could be worth a punt at such a cheap price.