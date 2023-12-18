Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was lots to get to grips with for Fantasy Premier League managers over the past week or so, with three gameweeks in quick succession, some big-game matchups and a succession of key players in the FPL world either succumbing to injury or returning from them.

Additionally, after Bournemouth vs Luton was abandoned early, there’s no clear decision to be taken yet on points allocation from that fixture. An FPL statement said only: “Gameweek 17 will remain open after the conclusion of Sunday’s matches. More information will follow in due course.”

Managers should also be aware that the upcoming gameweek, GW18, starts earlier than usual due to Thursday night’s Crystal Palace vs Brighton fixture, which means transfers and team alterations must be completed before 6:30pm BST that evening. Here are five players we think are worth considering, based on form and fixture lists.

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa (£8.6m)

One of the Premier League’s most in-form forwards, Ollie Watkins has fired Villa up to second after another goal against Brentford last time out, making it four goals and one assist in his last six games. That kind of reliable points haul is a massive boost from a second-tier forward (in price terms) and there could be more ahead.

Villa face rock bottom Sheffield United next and fellow relegation strugglers Burnley before the new year, both at home. Sandwiched between those fixtures is a trip to Man United, but the Red Devils have been average at best at Old Trafford, conceding 14 in nine games so far - and with great counter speed and incision, this Villa team are exactly the type who have exploited holes in the United back line.

Cole Palmer, Chelsea (5.6)

Popping up with 14 points in GW17 thanks to a goal and assist, Cole Palmer is now 0.6m more expensive than he was at the start of the season - but with good reason as he keeps impacting so much for Chelsea.

He’s averaging 5.2pts per game across the last 30 days, including scores of eight and six even when the Blues have failed to win their fixtures. Wolves, Crystal Palace, Luton and Fulham is a nice upcoming run of games; he’s becoming ever-more important to Mauricio Pochettino’s attack, he’s frequently in extremely high and central positions and he’s assumed penalty-taking duty. At this price, he’s still a no-brainer if you don’t already have him in your team - which only 21% of managers do right now.

Pedro Porro, Tottenham (5.5)

Our selection for a new defender comes from Tottenham, with right-back Pedro Porro another who has been in good form and is facing a decent upcoming fixture list.

He has two assists in his last three and four in his last six, while a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest last time out kept his good haul going: it’s now 5, 5, 0, 5, 5, 8 in his most recent games, with that zero aberration coming against champions Man City. Next up is Everton, a much-improved team of late but still with weaknesses in attack, so a clean sheet could be on the agenda even if he doesn’t add to his assist tally. Beyond that, Brighton and Bournemouth are more open teams he might impact against in the final third.

Bernd Leno, Fulham (4.8)

Top of the goalkeepers in terms of highest points this season, Leno is owned by just 16% of managers but has earned 69 points this FPL season - and only one stopper, Wes Foderingham, has made more than his 73 saves this term.

With Burnley and Bournemouth on the horizon, more clean sheets is a real possibility - though then you’d need to gamble on whether to play him against Arsenal on new year’s eve in the hopes of save bonus points, or to rotate him out for your alternative stopper for that gameweek.

Michael Olise, Crystal Palace (5.8)

After a really stop-start campaign so far, Michael Olise looks now ready to be fit and firing for Crystal Palace - and how they need him to.

A late penalty against Man City rescued a point this past weekend but it’s now just one win in ten for the Eagles in the top flight. When he’s on form, Olise’s dribbling and ability to both create and shoot make him a standout in the team and a conduit for the attack; games against Brighton, Chelsea and Brentford should offer the space in transition to suit Palace on the break and Olise in particular.

He might be a bit of an outside pick at this stage, so soon after returning from injury, but he’s also down 0.2 from his original cost - he could therefore prove profitable in more ways than one if you get in early.