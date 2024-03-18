Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following a bizarre gameweek 29 featuring only four matches and no shortage of disappointment (any points, anyone?), Fantasy Premier League managers can look forward to a return to normality in GW30.

A full fixture list kicks off the run towards the finish line, and with only nine gameweeks remaining, every point is crucial in your mini-leagues.

It is worth noting that gameweeks 34 and 37 are likely to feature plenty of clubs with two matches, so keep an eye on fixture announcements and be prepared to stock up on the doublers.

Without further ado, here are our top tips for GW30:

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United (£7.5m, forward)

Isak has struggled with injuries this season, but is back in the team and enjoying a run of three starts that have brought about two goals. Presuming he’s fit and firing for Newcastle’s friendly looking run of fixtures (West Ham and Everton at home, Fulham away and Spurs at home), this is the time to invest in Isak if you don’t have him already.

Alexander Isak scored in Newcastle’s defeat by Chelsea (Action Images via Reuters)

Malo Gusto, Chelsea (£4.2m, defender)

Chelsea may be a bit all over the place this season but they have the chance to pick up the odd clean sheet in the weeks ahead, with home fixtures against Burnley, Manchester United and Everton coming up, as well as a trip to the almost-doomed Sheffield United. Gusto is the most attacking of the back line and looks to have locked down the right-back for now, in the absence of Reece James, having started the past five league games. He’s phenomenally cheap, too.

Malo Gusto, left, is enjoying a run in the Chelsea team (Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth (£4.5m, forward)

Semenyo is one of the league’s form players right now, with four goals in his past five league games including a double against Luton last time out. He is a bargain at 4.5m, far cheaper than his Bournemouth teammate Dominic Solanke (7.2m), and a fixture list which reads Everton (H), Crystal Palace (H) and Luton (A) will surely elicit more goals.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring for Bournemouth against Luton (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest (£5.7m, midfielder)

Morgan Gibbs-White breaks into the top 10 for expected goal involvements (2.9) over the past six gameweeks. The Nottingham Forest also has a juicy run of fixtures, with home games against Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolves coming up over the next four fixtures. At less than £6m, he could be a perfect budget option in midfield to free up funds for more luxury signings.

Morgan Gibbs-White is Forest’s midfield talisman (Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (£6.5m, defender)

Of all the centre-backs in the Premier League, only Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have amassed more FPL points than Virgil van Dijk this season. With home games against Brighton, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in his next four fixtures, the Liverpool captain would make a shrewd addition to FPL squads.