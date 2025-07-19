France v Germany live: Rivals meet in Women’s Euro 2025 blockbuster as Spain await in semi-finals
France are looking to break new ground against the eight-time champions Germany
France face Germany in the last quarter-final of Euro 2025 looking to set up a semi-final with world champions Spain.
France come into the match as favourites but Germany have history on their side. The record eight-time European champions have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.
But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.
France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating Germany, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.
Follow updates from France v Germany in our live blog below
France not concerned by penalty struggles at Euro 2025
France coach Laurent Bonadei has not given much focus to penalty kicks ahead of his team's quarter-final clash with Germany at Euro 2025, despite the wild shootout between England and Sweden.
Reigning champions England reached the semi-finals after squeezing past Sweden in an error-filled shootout.
"We worked a lot on (penalties) before the 2023 World Cup in a specific way, and this time, I preferred not to overload them with this too much, because we don't know how it happens," Bonadei told reporters.
"Last night, we saw players who were really under pressure. And, yes, you can actually put them under pressure during the training, but it's not the same as during the game. When it's the game, when they are tired, when there's a pressure of the audience, maybe it can be completely different.
"The players do it in an individual way with their own pace at the end of every session, sometimes they try two, three, four, or five penalties, but it's very difficult to recreate the context of the game."
Reuters
Germany happy to be underdogs for Euro 2025 quarter-final
Germany's group stage at the Women's Euro may not have gone to plan but the eight-time winners have put all the setbacks behind them as they get ready to face France in the quarter-finals.
Germany were thrashed 4-1 by Sweden and had defender Carlotta Wamser sent off in their final Group C game in a sub-par performance that saw them finish second in the standings.
That set up a blockbuster clash between Germany and France, who Wuck considers as favourites for Saturday's showdown in Basel.
"If you look at the raw numbers, the French won nine points in the group stage, we won six, that's why I think the French are the favourites," Wuck told reporters.
Reuters
England ‘very optimistic’ over Leah Williamson injury in Women’s Euro 2025 boost
England are “optimistic” that captain Leah Williamson will be ready to face Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final.
Williamson rolled her ankle and was forced off during England’s quarter-final win over Sweden on Thursday and was seen leaving the stadium in crutches.
Defender Esme Morgan filled in for Williamson in England’s reshuffled defence during extra time and would have been the leading candidate to step in against Italy on Tuesday.
But speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Morgan suggested that Williamson’s injury is not as bad as first feared and she could be available to start the semi-final.
“We're very optimistic that Leah will be available,” Morgan said. “She seemed in very high spirits this morning. I want what's best for the team, and that's absolutely having our captain on the pitch for us.”
England ‘very optimistic’ over Leah Williamson injury in Women’s Euro 2025 boost
When is England v Italy? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel
England will look to return to the Euros final as they take on dark horses Italy in the semi-finals in Geneva.
The Lionesses fought from two goals down and survived a penalty shoot-out to defeat Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Sarina Wiegman’s side looked to be on their way home but Chloe Kelly helped change the game from the bench and Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton were the heroes to help the holders over the line.
Italy scored a last-minute goal to defeat Norway in the quarter-finals and are playing in their first Euros semi-final since 1997 - and England’s first-half performance could have given them plenty of encouragement.
When is England v Italy? Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final kick-off time and TV channel
Is this France's time?
France have never won a major tournament and their head coach Laurent Bonadei attracted plenty of attention when he dropped captain Wendie Renard and all-time top scorer Eugenie Le Sommer before the tournament in search of “different results”.
Well, a bold approach has so far paid off and France look like tournament contenders.Their level shocked England in the opening game of Group D and France’s margin of victory should have been greater than 2-1.
This is another rematch of a Euro 2022 semi-final and the next step for France, who won all three of their group games and came from behind to defeat the Netherlands 5-2 and top Group D, is beating a team with the tournament history of Germany in the knockout stages.
Germany have looked dangerous in attack but lack the defensive solidity of the side that reached the Euros final three years ago, given the amount of change in their back four. There is also a selected headache at right back after captain Giulia Gwinn was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury and her replacement Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handling the ball on the line in the defeat to Sweden.
It will require a reshuffle but head coach Christian Wuck said his team will remain committed to their attacking style of play and won’t set up to restrict France. “I think it would be wrong now to react and destruct [the plan],” Wuck said after his team’s 4-1 defeat to Sweden. “We are not a team that only wants to keep their box clean. That’s not what we’re going to do.”
What is the team news?
France captain Griedge Mbock is set to return, although young centre-backs Alice Sombath and Thiniba Samoura have impressed for France. Wingers Delphine Cascarino and Sandy Baltimore have been dangerous all tournament either side of striker Marie-Antoinette Katato.
Germany require a defensive reshuffle after right back Carlotta Wamser was sent off for handball in the defeat to Sweden, with regular starter and captain Giulia Gwinn sidelined for the tournament with a knee injury.
Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Sombath, Mbock, Bacha; Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Karchaoui; Cascarino, Katoto, Baltimore
Possible Germany XI: Berger; Linder, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Senss, Nüsken; Brand, Dallmann, Bühl; Schüller
When is France v Germany?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will be played at 8pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 19 July at St Jakob Park, Basel.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on ITV 1 and online on ITV X.
Good evening
France face Germany in the last quarter-final of Euro 2025 looking to set up a semi-final with world champions Spain.
France come into the match as favourites but Germany have history on their side. The record eight-time European champions have never lost to France at a major tournament, in five attempts, and defeated Les Bleues in the Euro 2022 semi-finals three years ago.
But France have won their last 11 games in a row and were impressive in the group stages with victories over England, the Netherlands and Wales. They also beat Germany in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.
France have a real opportunity to win a major tournament for the first time and defeating a Germany side, who looked shaky during the group stage and lost 4-1 to Sweden to finish runners-up, will be a major test of their credentials.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments