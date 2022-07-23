Netherlands look to continue their defence of their European title when they take on France in the last quarter-final of the Women’s Euro 2022.

With Germany awaiting the winner in the semi-final, tonight’s match is tantalisingly poised with history between the sides.

The French lost out to penalties in 2009 at the Tampere Stadium, and the Dutch believe that could provide them with a psychological edge.

“We wanted to win the group and we did that after two games. [Against Iceland] I was able to give playing time to other players, and that went very well,” says France coach Corinne Diacre. “We have no new injuries so we have 22 players available for the quarter-finals and that is important. We play on the front foot with great attacking players who create plenty of chances and now we need to be more clinical.”

“We’re playing big opponents, and so are they. I don’t think they want to play us,” says Netherlands coach Mark Parsons. “[The last time we met] the result wasn’t what we wanted [a 3-1 defeat in February], but we said that that the next time we played them, we were confident that we would be better. We saw opportunity.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the quarter-final.

When is France vs Netherlands?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 23 July at the New York Stadium, Rotherham.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Grace Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui, Griedge Mbock and Eve Perisset could return after France rotated against Iceland.

The main selection dilemma concerns two of Melvine Malard, Delphine Cascarino and Sandy Baltimore joining Kadidiatou Diani in the front three.

Vivianne Miedema is back from a bout of Covid and training, but a late decision will be made on her fitness.

Lieke Martens is out for the tournament due to a foot problem.

Predicted line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Matéo, Bilbault, Geyoro; Diani, Malard, Cascarino

Misses next match if booked: Sakina Karchaoui

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen; Groenen, Roord, Spitse; Van de Donk, Miedema, Brugts

Misses next match if booked: Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn, Dominique Janssen, Damaris Egurrola

Odds

France: 7/10

Draw: 11/4

Netherlands: 7/2

Prediction

We’ll go for a repeat of history with the Netherlands to pull off the upset, this time after extra-time and before penalties.