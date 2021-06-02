France and Wales face off on Wednesday night as both nations step up their Euro 2020 preparations, with this first of two friendlies apiece ahead of the finals.

It will of course be a big challenge for Rob Page’s Dragons to keep the world champions at bay, but with another big side Italy to face in the group phase at this summer’s tournament, it’s a good opportunity for Wales to fine-tune their defensive organisation.

For France, the expectation is simply to win every game - though this hasn’t come easily of late. The big talking point is the return to the squad of Karim Benzema, and it will be fascinating to watch him develop a partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

Les Bleus have a hugely difficult group of their to face, so there’s no margin for error and they’ll want plenty of positives to take from this opening friendly encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8:05pm BST on Wednesday, 2 June at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on S4C and Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Karim Benzema should feature for his first cap since 2015 after being recalled to the national squad. N’Golo Kante will likely miss the game after his Champions League final exertions.

Wales lost James Lawrence through injury and his replacement, Tom Lockyer, could head straight into the middle of defence here.

Predicted line-ups

France - Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Lucas Hdz; Rabiot, Tolisso, Pogba, Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Wales - Hennessey; Rodon, Lockyer, Mepham; Gunter, Ramsey, Morrell, N Williams; Bale, James, Moore

Odds

France - 7/19

Draw - 43/10

Wales - 11/1

Prediction

France have too much quality to not find a way through eventually, though Wales will make it tough for them. France 2-1 Wales.