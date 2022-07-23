✕ Close "They won't want to play us" Confident Netherlands coach after reaching Euro 2022 quarter-finals

The final spot in the Euro 2022 semi-finals is up for grabs tonight when France take on the Netherlands in Rotherham. The winner will face Germany in the next round completing a last-four line-up that also features England and Sweden. Both teams finished the group stages with seven points but that was enough to give France top spot in Group D whilst the Netherlands had to settle for second in Group C thanks to Sweden’s superior goal difference.

The French looked brilliant in their opening two matches, first beating Italy 5-1 before edging past a resolute Belgium 2-1 in the second game. Having already secured a place in the knockouts France were denied a third successive victory after Iceland converted a penalty 12 minutes into added time to earn a 1-1 draw in the final group match.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, had an interesting group stage. They held one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden, to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture - Jill Roord equalising after half-time - before making hard work of their second match against Portugual. The Dutch gave up a two-goal lead before Danielle van de Donk’s barnstorming finish in the second half secured them a 3-2 win. In the final group game Switzerland managed to take the lead but four second half goals saw the Netherlands march to victory and into the quarter-finals.

Tonight’s match also provides France with an opportunity to enact some revenge on the Netherlands and ease the heartache of 13 years ago, when the Dutch emerged victorious from a penalty shootout in the Euro 2009 tournament to advance to the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw. Will history repeat itself this evening?

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-final between France and the Netherlands: