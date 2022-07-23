France vs Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2022 team news, line-ups and more tonight from last quarter-final
Who will complete the last four line-up and face Germany in the semi-finals?
The final spot in the Euro 2022 semi-finals is up for grabs tonight when France take on the Netherlands in Rotherham. The winner will face Germany in the next round completing a last-four line-up that also features England and Sweden. Both teams finished the group stages with seven points but that was enough to give France top spot in Group D whilst the Netherlands had to settle for second in Group C thanks to Sweden’s superior goal difference.
The French looked brilliant in their opening two matches, first beating Italy 5-1 before edging past a resolute Belgium 2-1 in the second game. Having already secured a place in the knockouts France were denied a third successive victory after Iceland converted a penalty 12 minutes into added time to earn a 1-1 draw in the final group match.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, had an interesting group stage. They held one of the pre-tournament favourites, Sweden, to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture - Jill Roord equalising after half-time - before making hard work of their second match against Portugual. The Dutch gave up a two-goal lead before Danielle van de Donk’s barnstorming finish in the second half secured them a 3-2 win. In the final group game Switzerland managed to take the lead but four second half goals saw the Netherlands march to victory and into the quarter-finals.
Tonight’s match also provides France with an opportunity to enact some revenge on the Netherlands and ease the heartache of 13 years ago, when the Dutch emerged victorious from a penalty shootout in the Euro 2009 tournament to advance to the semi-finals after a 0-0 draw. Will history repeat itself this evening?
Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-final between France and the Netherlands:
A 3-2 Matchday 2 victory versus Portugal and a 4-1 win against Switzerland followed a 1-1 draw with the Swedes in their opening game.
‘We need to be more clinical’ says Diacre
France secured Group D in just two games during the group stages which allowed head coach Corinne Diacre to make changes for their third game - a 1-1 draw with Iceland - and get some minutes into the legs of the fringe squad members.
The French boss says that the although her team have started the tournament well they need to be more clinical if they are going to go on a lift the trophy
“We wanted to win the group and we did that after two games.” Diacre said, “I was able to give playing time to other players, and that went very well,
“We have no new injuries so we have 22 players available for the quarter-finals and that is important. We play on the front foot with great attacking players who create plenty of chances and now we need to be more clinical.”
‘I don’t think they want to play us’ says Parsons
Netherlands head coach, Mark Parsons, believes that his team are more confident about facing France despite losing to them 3-1 back in February and is hoping for a different result tonight.
“We’re playing big opponents, and so are they. I don’t think they want to play us,” said the Netherlands boss.
“[The last time we met] the result wasn’t what we wanted, but we said that that the next time we played them, we were confident that we would be better. We saw opportunity.”
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the last quarter-final of the Women’s European Championship as France face Netherlands in Rotherham.
The winner of tonight’s game will join England and Sweden in the final four and take on Germany in the second of the semi-final matches next Wednesday.
The fixture is a repeat of the 2009 Euros quarter-final in which Netherlands won a penalty shootout to knock France out of that tournament after the sides played out a goalless draw.
Will the same result occur tonight?
