Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Frank Lampard given touchline ban over heated confrontation with referee

Lampard will miss tonight’s game at Hull City after admitting an FA charge

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 14 April 2025 17:13 BST
Comments
Frank Lampard got into a heated confrontation with the referee after Coventry's loss to Burnley
Frank Lampard got into a heated confrontation with the referee after Coventry's loss to Burnley (Getty Images)

Frank Lampard has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined for misconduct after confronting the referee at the end of Coventry City’s defeat to Burnley earlier this month.

Lampard was sent off at the end of the 2-1 Championship defeat on 5 April and was alleged to have “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour” towards official James Bell.

The Coventry manager accepted the charge and will be banned for tonight’s game at Hull City, where the Sky Blues could go fifth with a victory. Lampard has also been fined £2,000.

Lampard has taken Coventry into the play-off places since taking charge in November but defeat to Burnley was their second in succession following a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United. They returning to winning ways on Wednesday against Portsmouth thanks to Jamie Patterson’s 94th-minute goal.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in