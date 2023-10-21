Jump to content

Liveupdated1697902144

Freiburg vs Bochum LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Europa-Park Stadion

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 13:30
Follow live coverage as Freiburg face Bochum in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697902103

Freiburg vs Bochum

Match ends, SC Freiburg 2, VfL Bochum 1848 1.

21 October 2023 16:28
1697902026

Freiburg vs Bochum

Second Half ends, SC Freiburg 2, VfL Bochum 1848 1.

21 October 2023 16:27
1697901998

Freiburg vs Bochum

Offside, SC Freiburg. Maximilian Eggestein tries a through ball, but Lukas Kübler is caught offside.

21 October 2023 16:26
1697901975

Freiburg vs Bochum

Foul by Maximilian Wittek (VfL Bochum 1848).

21 October 2023 16:26
1697901974

Freiburg vs Bochum

Foul by Junior Adamu (SC Freiburg).

21 October 2023 16:26
1697901914

Freiburg vs Bochum

Lucas Höler (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21 October 2023 16:25
1697901878

Freiburg vs Bochum

Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

21 October 2023 16:24
1697901791

Freiburg vs Bochum

Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901787

Freiburg vs Bochum

Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg).

21 October 2023 16:23
1697901609

Freiburg vs Bochum

Junior Adamu (SC Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

21 October 2023 16:20

