Liveupdated1701009303

Frosinone vs Genoa LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stadio Benito Stirpe

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Frosinone face Genoa in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701009292

Frosinone vs Genoa

Matías Soulé (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 November 2023 14:34
1701009109

Frosinone vs Genoa

Attempt blocked. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arijon Ibrahimovic.

26 November 2023 14:31
1701008971

Frosinone vs Genoa

Stefano Sabelli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 November 2023 14:29
1701008968

Frosinone vs Genoa

Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Genoa).

26 November 2023 14:29
1701008960

Frosinone vs Genoa

Arijon Ibrahimovic (Frosinone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

26 November 2023 14:29
1701008758

Frosinone vs Genoa

Attempt missed. Radu Dragusin (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a cross following a corner.

26 November 2023 14:25
1701008722

Frosinone vs Genoa

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Enzo Barrenechea.

26 November 2023 14:25
1701008564

Frosinone vs Genoa

Attempt missed. George Puscas (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a cross.

26 November 2023 14:22
1701008028

Frosinone vs Genoa

Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).

26 November 2023 14:13
1701007960

Frosinone vs Genoa

Attempt missed. Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

26 November 2023 14:12

