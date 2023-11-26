Frosinone vs Genoa LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stadio Benito Stirpe
Follow live coverage as Frosinone face Genoa in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Matías Soulé (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Matías Soulé (Frosinone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arijon Ibrahimovic.
Stefano Sabelli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Genoa).
Arijon Ibrahimovic (Frosinone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Radu Dragusin (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Enzo Barrenechea.
Attempt missed. George Puscas (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a cross.
Foul by Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone).
Attempt missed. Mehdi Bourabia (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
