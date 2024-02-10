Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
The home side are back in control of proceedings, as they pass the ball around purposefully just inside Bournemouth's half. They've had some 66 per cent of possession so far, with their visitors often left chasing shadows.
As Cairney is looked over by Fulham's medics, Reed warms up with intent near the touchline. It looks as though Cairney can continue, though, and play is now set to resume.
Having taken a strong blow on the head from Scott's free-kick, Cairney has remained down on the turf, so the action is halted while Fulham's skipper receives treatment.
After Scott shoots straight into the wall from the free-kick, striking Cairney full in the face, Christie reacts first. However, he can't keep his hurried shot under control and sends it flying over the crossbar.
In a central position, Scott receives a short pass from Cook, then shifts the ball smartly to draw a late challenge from Castagne. That'll be a free-kick for Bournemouth, from around 20 yards out.
An overlapping run by Castagne sees Fulham progress up the right flank, but the full-back's subsequent cross into the box sails too close to Neto, who leaves his line and comfortably claims the ball.
Every time they've taken the lead at Craven Cottage this season, Fulham have gone on to take maximum points in the Premier League. They are now looking to make it six from six in that regard, as they continue to threaten Bournemouth's box.
Bournemouth raid forward on the break, as they try to take a foothold in this game, but a promising move falters when Christie overhits his throughball and Fulham can clear their lines.
SAVE! Cairney and Willian combine brilliantly on the left, before the latter cuts inside and aims for the far corner. Only a sharp stop from the winger's fellow Brazilian, Neto, denies him from 10 yards! Great goalkeeping!
De Cordova-Reid's third opening goal of the season boosts his tally to three in six Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, who are on the back foot now.
