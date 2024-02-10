Jump to content

Liveupdated1707578706

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Luke Baker
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:00
A general view of Craven Cottage
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1707578656

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

The home side are back in control of proceedings, as they pass the ball around purposefully just inside Bournemouth's half. They've had some 66 per cent of possession so far, with their visitors often left chasing shadows.

10 February 2024 15:24
1707578521

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

As Cairney is looked over by Fulham's medics, Reed warms up with intent near the touchline. It looks as though Cairney can continue, though, and play is now set to resume.

10 February 2024 15:22
1707578431

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Having taken a strong blow on the head from Scott's free-kick, Cairney has remained down on the turf, so the action is halted while Fulham's skipper receives treatment.

10 February 2024 15:20
1707578359

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

After Scott shoots straight into the wall from the free-kick, striking Cairney full in the face, Christie reacts first. However, he can't keep his hurried shot under control and sends it flying over the crossbar.

10 February 2024 15:19
1707578260

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

In a central position, Scott receives a short pass from Cook, then shifts the ball smartly to draw a late challenge from Castagne. That'll be a free-kick for Bournemouth, from around 20 yards out.

10 February 2024 15:17
1707578180

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

An overlapping run by Castagne sees Fulham progress up the right flank, but the full-back's subsequent cross into the box sails too close to Neto, who leaves his line and comfortably claims the ball.

10 February 2024 15:16
1707578107

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Every time they've taken the lead at Craven Cottage this season, Fulham have gone on to take maximum points in the Premier League. They are now looking to make it six from six in that regard, as they continue to threaten Bournemouth's box.

10 February 2024 15:15
1707578009

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth raid forward on the break, as they try to take a foothold in this game, but a promising move falters when Christie overhits his throughball and Fulham can clear their lines.

10 February 2024 15:13
1707577945

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

SAVE! Cairney and Willian combine brilliantly on the left, before the latter cuts inside and aims for the far corner. Only a sharp stop from the winger's fellow Brazilian, Neto, denies him from 10 yards! Great goalkeeping!

10 February 2024 15:12
1707577840

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth

De Cordova-Reid's third opening goal of the season boosts his tally to three in six Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, who are on the back foot now.

10 February 2024 15:10

