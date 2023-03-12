Fulham vs Arsenal line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Gabriel Jesus is back in the Arsenal squad after several months out with injury
Arsenal head across London to Fulham this afternoon for a Premier League encounter at Craven Cottage.
The Gunners need victory to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table after Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace yesterday.
They come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Sporting in the Europa League but buoyed by the return to the squad of Gabriel Jesus, who is on the bench today after missing the start of 2023 with a knee injury.
Fulham are going well this season and currently sit eighth in the table. Marco Silva’s side can leap to sixth, above Newcastle United, with three points against the leaders.
When is the game?
Fulham vs Arsenal kicks off at 2pm GMT.
How to watch
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream live online via the Sky Sports app and website.
Confirmed line-ups
Fulham: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon; Mitrovic.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
