Arsenal travel to Fulham on New Year’s Eve in a bid to return to the top of the Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta’s side had been leading the rest of the pack, but a draw to Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham on December 28 have caused them to slip down to fourth.
Should Arsenal fail to win against Fulham, it would be three league games in a row, their longest run of the season, but their record against the Cottagers falls in their favour. Fulham have not won any of their last 11 meetings with Arsenal, they have drawn three and lost eight.
Despite an impressive campaign last season, Marco Silva’s side have not been the same threat this time around, largely due to the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and they have not scored in their last three top-flight matches.
Martin Odegaard is hoping the “brutal” way Arsenal lost the Premier League title last season can help them lift the trophy this year.
The Gunners led the way for 248 days during the last campaign before ultimately being caught and passed by eventual champions Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s side are once again in among the contenders this season but missed the chance to move back to the summit as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday night.
Martin Odegaard wants Arsenal to take fuel from 2023 title heartbreak
The Gunners led for much of the season but ended up finishing second behind Manchester City.
Arsenal‘s title challenge continues in full force as they make the trip to Craven Cottage with their sights set on regaining top spot from Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can shake off a shock 2-0 loss to West Ham on Thursday night and get back to winning ways when Arsenal face Fulham this afternoon.
Is Fulham vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch
The Gunners look to start the New Year on top of the Premier League table but must beat the Cottagers today
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Fulham vs Arsenal, with the Gunners looking to end what has been a disappointing festive period on a high.
Stay tuned for all the live coverage of the team news, match and post-match reaction.
