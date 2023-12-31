(Getty Images)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal travel to Fulham on New Year’s Eve in a bid to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been leading the rest of the pack, but a draw to Liverpool and a 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham on December 28 have caused them to slip down to fourth.

Should Arsenal fail to win against Fulham, it would be three league games in a row, their longest run of the season, but their record against the Cottagers falls in their favour. Fulham have not won any of their last 11 meetings with Arsenal, they have drawn three and lost eight.

Despite an impressive campaign last season, Marco Silva’s side have not been the same threat this time around, largely due to the loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer, and they have not scored in their last three top-flight matches.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.