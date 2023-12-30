Fulham vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Fulham vs Arsenal predictions Arsenal to win by one-goal margin – 11/4 bet365

Martin Odegaard to score any time

Fulham to receive over 2.5 cards – 11/10 Unibet Arsenal will be desperate to put their defeat to West Ham behind them in yet another London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Gunners were stunned by David Moyes’ men, losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium as goals from Tomas Soucek and former defender Konstantinos Mavropanos handed the Hammers the win. Mikel Arteta’s men are now trailing Liverpool in the title race, but can at least climb above the Reds with a win to put the pressure back on Jurgen Klopp and his side before they play again on Monday. Fulham are also in need of the points after losing three games on the bounce in the Premier League.

The Cottagers slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last time out, and Marco Silva’s men are just beginning to look over their shoulder at the relegation zone. The west London outfit are six points clear of the bottom three, but Silva will be keen to address their recent slide before the sides below can make up further ground. Given their standing in the top flight, Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites with to win on the road. You can get a 5/1 price with for Fulham to take care of business at Craven Cottage. We’ll consider the result market and more in our predictions using the best .

Will Arsenal bounce back? Arsenal’s lack of cutting edge was evident in their defeat to the Hammers. West Ham were clinical with their opportunities in the final third and punished poor defending from the Gunners twice to secure their first win at the Emirates since 2015. The result was a huge blow for Arsenal’s title hopes, but they’re only two points behind Liverpool and a win over Fulham would take them back to the top. Arteta’s men have not been overly convincing on their travels of late. They did put in an impressive performance to hold Liverpool to a draw at Anfield, but defeats at Aston Villa and Newcastle have highlighted frailties. The Gunners’ issue has been a lack of a goalscorer to take their chances when they’ve been on top.

Gabriel Jesus missed chances against West Ham, while Bukayo Saka has scored only once in his last 11 Premier League games. Arteta needs a response from his team at Craven Cottage. After winning three home games in a row, Fulham fell apart to lose against Burnley. Silva's men had won their last two matches at the Cottage by 5-0 margins, but were off the boil last time out. Fulham are capable of better, so it would not be a surprise to see them raise their game. It's a close one to call given Arsenal's form, but we believe that the result could emulate Manchester United's 1-0 win at Fulham earlier in the campaign. We're backing the Gunners to win by a one-goal margin. Fulham vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win by one-goal margin

Arsenal skipper to answer call Arsenal have not been able to rely on one player in the final third to get their goals. Saka and Eddie Nketiah are their leading scorers in the Premier League this season with five strikes each. Compared to their title rivals who have Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in their ranks, Arsenal do not have the forward capable of scoring 20 plus goals. Skipper Martin Odegaard was the Gunners’ joint-top marksman in the Premier League last term with 15, sharing the mantle with Gabriel Martinelli. But, the Norwegian has only mustered four goals in 16 Premier League appearances this term, and has only bagged once in his last nine.

It is a concern for Arteta and he may consider moving for a striker in the January transfer window. In the short term, Odegaard is a player that can raise his game in the final third. He has mustered 16 efforts at goal in his last seven, hitting the target on five occasions and scoring once against Wolves. Odegaard has a good record against Fulham, scoring twice in three matches. We're backing him to score again any time on Sunday. Fulham vs Arsenal Tip 2: Martin Odegaard to score any time

Will Fulham keep their discipline? Fulham have accumulated 41 yellow cards this season, which ranks them 12th overall in the Premier League. However, only Liverpool and Tottenham have collected more red cards than the Cottagers’ three. Joshua Smith has been assigned to the game, and Fulham may welcome the sight of the referee, who officiated their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the start of the month. On that occasion, Silva’s men had a clean game on their march to a dominant win. Whether they can keep their discipline against an Arsenal side that will control possession is another matter.

Joao Palhinha's has collected almost a fifth of his side's bookings this season, while Antonee Robinson and Andreas Pereira are also candidates for card. Fulham collected six yellow cards in the reverse fixture, including two that resulted in Calvin Bassey's dismissal. We're backing the hosts to receive over 2.5 cards in the match. Fulham vs Arsenal Tip 3: Fulham to receive over 2.5 cards

