Independent
Liveupdated

Fulham vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 22:13 BST
Comments
A general view of Craven Cottage
A general view of Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Fulham vs Brentford

The referee blows the full-time whistle as Fulham defeat Brentford 3-1 at Craven Cottage. The hosts started the first half brightly, but it was the visitors who took the lead after a poor pass from King was intercepted by Damsgaard who slotted past Leno into the bottom-right corner of the net. The Cottagers eventually equalised after a mix-up in the Bees' defence allowed Iwobi to half-volley a close-range effort past the hapless Kelleher. Iwobi turned provider 98 seconds later as he set up Wilson, who finished brilliantly into the bottom-left corner of the net to give the hosts the lead. Marco Silva's men extended their lead in the second half after Sessegnon's cross from the left flank was inadvertently diverted into the net by Brentford's Pinnock. The home side were clinical in front of goal and this was reflected through an xG of 0.99, whereas Keith Andrew's men struggled in the final third, highlighted through an xG of 0.63. The result means Fulham sit in seventh place in the Premier League table with eight points, whereas the visitors languish in 17th place with four points. Next up for the Cottagers is a third-round Carabao Cup tie against Cambridge United on Tuesday before travelling to face Aston Villa in the league next Sunday. For Brentford, they will host Manchester United next Saturday with former winger Bryan Mbeumo returning to the Gtech Community Stadium. Thank you for reading and take care!

20 September 2025 22:12

Fulham vs Brentford

FULL-TIME: FULHAM 3-1 BRENTFORD

20 September 2025 21:59

Fulham vs Brentford

Brentford have attempted eight shots in this game, with four (50%) coming from set pieces.

20 September 2025 21:55

Fulham vs Brentford

YELLOW! Kevin goes into the referee's notebook after throwing the ball away. That was the Brazilian's first yellow card of the season.

20 September 2025 21:55

Fulham vs Brentford

We will have seven minutes of additional time at the end of the second half.

20 September 2025 21:52

Fulham vs Brentford

Keith Andrews makes a change as Damsgaard is replaced by Carvalho. The former Fulham attacker receives jeers from the home supporters.

20 September 2025 21:51

Fulham vs Brentford

The second Fulham change sees Lukic come off for Cairney.

20 September 2025 21:50

Fulham vs Brentford

Marco Silva makes a double substitution. The first change sees Wilson replaced by Cuenca. The Wales international receives a standing ovation from the home supporters after scoring Fulham's second.

20 September 2025 21:49

Fulham vs Brentford

Ouattara has been lively since coming off from the bench. The former Bournemouth winger has already had two shots.

20 September 2025 21:48

Fulham vs Brentford

WIDE! Ouattara darts at the Fulham defence before dragging a close-range effort through the legs of Lukic past the right-hand post!

20 September 2025 21:46

