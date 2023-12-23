Jump to content

Liveupdated1703344984

Fulham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Luke Baker
Saturday 23 December 2023 15:23
Comments
<p>Jordan Beyer of Burnley challenges for the ball with Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham</p>

Jordan Beyer of Burnley challenges for the ball with Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham

(Getty Images)

1703344932

Fulham vs Burnley

Following a deflected cross from the left towards the near post, Trafford clings on tightly to Cairney's dangerous delivery. The home side have certainly found their rhythm, and having scored 10 times across two recent home games, that could be bad news for Burnley.

23 December 2023 15:22
1703344823

Fulham vs Burnley

Trafford has been busy over the past few minutes, marking a complete turnaround from the early stages, during which Burnley were on top and forced a few corners. In the last five minutes, Fulham have had 74 per cent of possession.

23 December 2023 15:20
1703344667

Fulham vs Burnley

DOUBLE CHANCE! Fulham come close on two more occasions, as the hosts suddenly burst into life! First, Joao Palhinha has a low drive kept out by Trafford, who makes a save down to his right; then, Iwobi finds the side-netting from a tight angle near the right byline!

23 December 2023 15:17
1703344531

Fulham vs Burnley

SAVE! A direct, determined run by Wilson sees the Wales winger make his way past several defenders and cut into the box. His prodded finish from 10 yards is then palmed away by Trafford, who dives down to his left to make a crucial save!

23 December 2023 15:15
1703344421

Fulham vs Burnley

Burnley have had a 67 per cent share of the ball thus far, showing no fear on away soil. How will Fulham react to playing such a submissive role at Craven Cottage?

23 December 2023 15:13
1703344297

Fulham vs Burnley

Recent form suggests they are favourites to prevail today, but Fulham's last win over Burnley was a 4-2 success in August 2018 - and they have only beaten the Clarets twice since September 2000.

23 December 2023 15:11
1703344201

Fulham vs Burnley

Fulham concede two corners in short order, with Burnley pushing forward at every opportunity early in this game. The second delivery is sent far too long, though, and is ultimately cleared away by Iwobi from the hosts' right-back spot.

23 December 2023 15:10
1703344069

Fulham vs Burnley

Following a corner on the left, which is initially worked short by Iwobi, Cairney beats his man and tees up a 20-yard shot. However, the Fulham skipper's shot is sent well wide of the right-hand post.

23 December 2023 15:07
1703343984

Fulham vs Burnley

Burnley's bright start continues, as Amdouni bursts through the centre and into Fulham's area, with only a late intervention by Tosin preventing him taking aim at goal.

23 December 2023 15:06
1703343888

Fulham vs Burnley

Robinson concedes a corner-kick under pressure from Foster, and following the subsequent set-piece, Beyer's header is diverted off-target, failing to test Leno.

23 December 2023 15:04

