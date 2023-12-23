Fulham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Fulham vs Burnley
Following a deflected cross from the left towards the near post, Trafford clings on tightly to Cairney's dangerous delivery. The home side have certainly found their rhythm, and having scored 10 times across two recent home games, that could be bad news for Burnley.
Fulham vs Burnley
Trafford has been busy over the past few minutes, marking a complete turnaround from the early stages, during which Burnley were on top and forced a few corners. In the last five minutes, Fulham have had 74 per cent of possession.
Fulham vs Burnley
DOUBLE CHANCE! Fulham come close on two more occasions, as the hosts suddenly burst into life! First, Joao Palhinha has a low drive kept out by Trafford, who makes a save down to his right; then, Iwobi finds the side-netting from a tight angle near the right byline!
Fulham vs Burnley
SAVE! A direct, determined run by Wilson sees the Wales winger make his way past several defenders and cut into the box. His prodded finish from 10 yards is then palmed away by Trafford, who dives down to his left to make a crucial save!
Fulham vs Burnley
Burnley have had a 67 per cent share of the ball thus far, showing no fear on away soil. How will Fulham react to playing such a submissive role at Craven Cottage?
Fulham vs Burnley
Recent form suggests they are favourites to prevail today, but Fulham's last win over Burnley was a 4-2 success in August 2018 - and they have only beaten the Clarets twice since September 2000.
Fulham vs Burnley
Fulham concede two corners in short order, with Burnley pushing forward at every opportunity early in this game. The second delivery is sent far too long, though, and is ultimately cleared away by Iwobi from the hosts' right-back spot.
Fulham vs Burnley
Following a corner on the left, which is initially worked short by Iwobi, Cairney beats his man and tees up a 20-yard shot. However, the Fulham skipper's shot is sent well wide of the right-hand post.
Fulham vs Burnley
Burnley's bright start continues, as Amdouni bursts through the centre and into Fulham's area, with only a late intervention by Tosin preventing him taking aim at goal.
Fulham vs Burnley
Robinson concedes a corner-kick under pressure from Foster, and following the subsequent set-piece, Beyer's header is diverted off-target, failing to test Leno.
