Fulham vs Cambridge United LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Cambridge United in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Fulham 1, Cambridge United 0.
Attempt blocked. Josh King (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Muniz.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Kevin because of an injury.
Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Issa Diop (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
