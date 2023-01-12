Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fulham host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight as they look to pile more misery on their west London rivals.

Marco Silva’s side sit above Chelsea in the Premier League table after a run of three wins in a row lifted the newly-promoted side to seventh.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have dropped to 10th after a run of just one win in eight Premier League games, with Graham Potter’s side also out of the FA Cup following their defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

Fulham will look to continue their impressive start, but will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and his 11 Premier League goals so far this season. By contrast, Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League has just four goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is Fulham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 12 January.

Is Fulham vs Chelsea on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Fulham will be without top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic. The striker picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester and serves a one-match suspension. Shane Duffy has not yet recovered from illness, while Neeskens Kebano remains a long-term injury absentee.

Chelsea will have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available after a back injury, but Christian Pulisic is still a couple of months away from returning and Raheem Sterling is also not close to a comeback. Ben Chilwell, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain out, while the club are waiting to hear whether new signing Joao Felix was registered in time to feature.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Zakaria, Jorginho; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Odds

Fulham: 5/2

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 6/5

Prediction

Fulham 1-1 Chelsea