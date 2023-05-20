A general view of Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Fulham require three points from their final two matches to break their Premier League points total record, set back in 2008-09 when Roy Hodgson was in charge at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side were handed a boost last weekend when Aleksandar Mitrovic returned from an eight-game ban to score against Southampton – a game which confirmed the Saints’ relegation.

It will be Fulham’s final home game of the season as they welcome now-Crystal Palace caretaker manager Hodgson back and celebrate a season where they have exceeded all expectations.

Fulham boss Silva was also among the nominees for the manager of the season award.

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, as Hodgson prepares his return to the club he guided out of relegation trouble and then to the Europa League final in 2010.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below: