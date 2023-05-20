Jump to content

Liveupdated1684591863

Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Saturday 20 May 2023 15:11
A general view of Craven Cottage
A general view of Craven Cottage
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Fulham require three points from their final two matches to break their Premier League points total record, set back in 2008-09 when Roy Hodgson was in charge at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side were handed a boost last weekend when Aleksandar Mitrovic returned from an eight-game ban to score against Southampton – a game which confirmed the Saints’ relegation.

It will be Fulham’s final home game of the season as they welcome now-Crystal Palace caretaker manager Hodgson back and celebrate a season where they have exceeded all expectations.

Fulham boss Silva was also among the nominees for the manager of the season award.

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, as Hodgson prepares his return to the club he guided out of relegation trouble and then to the Europa League final in 2010.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

1684591806

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

The hosts' early domination continues, as Ayew concedes a free-kick midway through the Palace half. Willian delivers it from the right, but his cross is horribly overhit and drifts straight out of play.

20 May 2023 15:10
1684591690

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Patched-up and wearing a numberless jersey, Mitrovic returns to the fray as Fulham probe around the edge of Palace's defensive third with some precise passing.

20 May 2023 15:08
1684591606

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Mitrovic has to trudge to the sideline with blood still streaming from his nose, and the game resumes with Fulham down to 10 men - for now, at least.

20 May 2023 15:06
1684591544

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

The game is paused in its infancy, as Andersen clatters Mitrovic on the nose in an aerial challenge; drawing blood with a stray elbow to the Serbian striker's face.

20 May 2023 15:05
1684591354

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

The hosts kick off, and we are under way!

20 May 2023 15:02
1684591275

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

20 May 2023 15:01
1684591272

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

20 May 2023 15:01
1684591021

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Striding out into the London sunshine, both teams take to the Craven Cottage pitch, and kick-off is now just moments away!

20 May 2023 14:57
1684590880

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

20 May 2023 14:54
1684590877

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace also make just one switch of personnel - in their case, a regretably enforced one. Edouard replaces injured talisman Wilfried Zaha, who could now have played his last game of the season - and has perhaps already made his final Palace appearance. Luka Milivojevic, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp are all absent from the Eagles' squad once again.

20 May 2023 14:54

