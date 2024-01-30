Fulham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Fulham manage to break down the left-hand side after a deflected pass finds Jimenez. The Mexican forward drives into the box and looks to attempt an ambitious outside-of-the-boot cross towards the back post, but it evades all of his team-mates and goes off the side of the pitch for a throw-in to Everton.
Pereira has gone down clutching his face after barging into Tarkowski. The referee has stopped the game just in case he needs treatment, but he's quickly back on his feet. Elsewhere, Luton have scored twice in quick succession and are currently leading Brighton 2-0, plunging Everton into the relegation zone.
A switch of play hopes to find Robinson but Godfrey has come across to fire the ball out for a throw-in. Fulham take quickly and the ball eventually finds Castagne who delivers into the area. It's headed away by Godfrey but only as far as Robinson who strikes from outside the area, but Pickford is there to palm it behind for a corner.
It's been end-to-end stuff so far with both sides attempting two shots and taking a corner each. Fulham are clearly still trying to work out Everton, considering Dyche's side have one natural central midfielder on the pitch. McNeil is lining up in an unfamiliar central role, with Godfrey at right-back and Young just ahead of him on the right-hand side of midfield.
What a chance! Godfrey receives his throw-in back from Young and hooks the ball into the penalty area. Calvert-Lewin does well to hold off the defender and lays it into the path of Harrison just inside the box. The Everton winger strikes it, but he can't quite curl it into the far corner. He should be hitting the target from there!
Jimenez gets the game under way for Fulham at Craven Cottage!
The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.
Meanwhile, Dyche has made three alterations from Everton’s previous Premier League game against Aston Villa. Club captain Seamus Coleman misses out, so Young will return from injury to slot in on the right-hand side. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana are also unavailable, with Godfrey and McNeil coming into the starting XI.
Silva has made two changes from Fulham’s last Premier League fixture against Chelsea earlier in the month. At right-back, Tete has dropped to the bench, with Castagne coming into the starting XI. Further forward, De Cordova-Reid replaces Harry Wilson, who fails to make the squad.
EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Joao Virginia, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Andy Lonergan, Mackenzie Hunt, Lewis Dobbin, Jenson Metcalfe.
