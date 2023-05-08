Fulham vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Leicester slipped further into relegation trouble as they endured a woeful 5-3 defeat away to Fulham to end their three-game unbeaten run and inflict damage on their survival hopes.
Starting the game outside of the bottom three on goal difference, Dean Smith’s side were ripped apart in the first half at Craven Cottage as Willian, Carlos Vinicius and Tom Cairney all took advantage of shambolic defending to bury Leicester before the break.
Cairney got his second and his team’s fourth early in the second half before Willian completed a brace of his own, rifling in a fine solo effort.
Harvey Barnes scored two and James Maddison tapped in a penalty to give visiting supporters momentary cheer, but the result was never in doubt. The prospects of their team remaining a Premier League club look slim on the evidence of a defensive display every bit as bad as the scoreline suggested.
Fulham vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Leicester City
Fulham end their three-game losing run and they stay 10th, moving onto 48 points. Next up for them is a trip to bottom-place Southampton. Leicester remain outside the bottom three on goal difference only, with three of the teams below them still yet to play today. They host Liverpool next Monday.
Fulham vs Leicester City
That's all for today, goodbye!
Fulham vs Leicester City
A brilliant game of football ends with Fulham beating Leicester 5-3. The Foxes collapsed in the first half and were 3-0 down at the break. Iversen failed to keep out Willian's free-kick before Vinicius and Cairney piled more misery on them. In the second half, Cairney got his second following a quick break, but Barnes pulled one back just before the hour mark, firing in off the bar. Vardy then had a penalty saved before Willian whipped in a marvellous long-range shot. Maddison stepped up for Leicester's second penalty, coolly dispatching it before Barnes punished Fulham for some poor defending for their third.
Fulham vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Leicester City
FULL-TIME: FULHAM 5-3 LEICESTER CITY.
Fulham vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Leicester City
Fulham are struggling to get a touch on the ball as Leicester attempt to scramble it forward. The visitors just can't get it into the box though.
Fulham vs Leicester City
Leicester are camped out in Fulham's half at the moment as they push for a goal that would make for a very nervy ending to the game. Soyuncu goes long again, but Leno confidently comes out to deal with this one.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies