Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Reds look to close in on Premier League title
Liverpool are bidding to go 14 points clear at the top after Arsenal were held by Everton yesterday
Fulham take on Liverpool in the Premier League with the league leaders looking to take another step towards a second title in 35 years.
Arne Slot’s side entered the weekend with a 12-point lead with just eight games to play, but Arsenal’s draw with Everton means that the gap could be widened further to 14 points. While neutrals would argue that destination of the title is already clear, Slot insists his side are not thinking about when they can win the league yet as the Dutchman maintains focus on each task at hand as it comes.
Today’s test sees them travel to the capital to face a Fulham side who are still hunting European football. The Cottagers will need to improve drastically from their insipid display against Arsenal last time out. With just nine points separating fourth from 11th in a congested chase for places, a strong home win here over the champions elect could give the London club plenty of momentum heading into the pointy end of the campaign.
Follow all of the latest from Craven Cottage in our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Andersen, Cuenca; Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Robinson; Traore, Smith Rowe; Jimenez.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.
Team news
Speaking ahead of the match, Arne Slot said that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will miss out, while they’ll have to check the fitness of Conor Bradley and Alisson, who missed the Everton game with a concussion.
Curtis Jones could continue at right-back, while Jarell Quansah is another option. Diogo Jota should have done enough to keep his place at striker after a great goal in the derby in midweek.
Team news
The hosts will be missing Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson until later in the month, while Reiss Nelson will likely miss the rest of the season.
Marco Silva could deploy the same back five that he used against Arsenal in a bid to contain the Reds, with Issa Diop, Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca as centre-backs. Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic will continue at central midfield, with Raul Jimenez likely leading the line.
Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE
Fulham face Liverpool at Craven Cottage today in the Premier League, as the league leaders look to take another step towards a second Premier League title.
Arne Slot’s side are closing in on a record-equalling 20th top-flight title, with a 12-point lead at the top going into the weekend with just eight games to play.
And while many neutrals would say the title race is already over, Slot insists his side are not thinking about when they can win the league, instead taking each game as it comes.
And today they face a Fulham side who are still in contention for European football, though the Cottagers’ will need a vast improvement on the display against Arsenal if they want a result this afternoon.
Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of today’s Premier League match between Liverpool at Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The Reds look to gain a 14-point lead at the top of the table as they face a Fulham side that are chasing European football with eight games to go.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates here.
