Fulham take on Liverpool in the Premier League with the league leaders looking to take another step towards a second title in 35 years.

Arne Slot’s side entered the weekend with a 12-point lead with just eight games to play, but Arsenal’s draw with Everton means that the gap could be widened further to 14 points. While neutrals would argue that destination of the title is already clear, Slot insists his side are not thinking about when they can win the league yet as the Dutchman maintains focus on each task at hand as it comes.

Today’s test sees them travel to the capital to face a Fulham side who are still hunting European football. The Cottagers will need to improve drastically from their insipid display against Arsenal last time out. With just nine points separating fourth from 11th in a congested chase for places, a strong home win here over the champions elect could give the London club plenty of momentum heading into the pointy end of the campaign.

Follow all of the latest from Craven Cottage in our live blog below: