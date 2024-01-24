Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool will look to punch their ticket to the Carabao Cup final when they take on Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal down to register a 2-1 first-leg victory at Anfield thanks to goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Fulham have never reached the final of the Carabao Cup in the club’s history and will have to find just their second win in their last 13 games against the Reds if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match. Get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Fulham v Liverpool?

Fulham v Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 24 January at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Fulham are still without Adama Traore due to a thing injury, while Alex Iwobi, Clavin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are all competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were rocked by the news that Mohamed Salah will miss a month due to a hamstring problem. The Egyptian was competing in the Africa Cup of Nations but will return to Liverpool for rehabilitation. Elsewhere, Klopp’s side remain without Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas through injury, while Wataru Endo remains with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Andy Robertson, however, could be in line for a return to the Liverpool starting XI after a long spell out with a shoulder injury.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliot, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez.

Odds

Fulham 16/5

Draw 3/1

Liverpool 3/4

Prediction

An in-form Liverpool side will prove just too much for Fulham to book their place in next month’s final. Fulham 0-2 Liverpool.