Liverpool will look to punch their ticket to the Carabao Cup final when they take on Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal down to register a 2-1 first-leg victory at Anfield thanks to goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.

Fulham have never reached the final of the Carabao Cup in the club’s history and will have to find just their second win in their last 13 games against the Reds if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit.

The winner will take on Chelsea in next month’s final after Mauricio Pochettino’s side coasted past Championship Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate following a convincing win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

