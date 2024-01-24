Fulham vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Who will join Chelsea in next month’s final at Wembley?
Liverpool will look to punch their ticket to the Carabao Cup final when they take on Fulham on Wednesday evening.
Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal down to register a 2-1 first-leg victory at Anfield thanks to goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo.
Fulham have never reached the final of the Carabao Cup in the club’s history and will have to find just their second win in their last 13 games against the Reds if they are to overturn their first-leg deficit.
The winner will take on Chelsea in next month’s final after Mauricio Pochettino’s side coasted past Championship Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate following a convincing win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
Fulham v Liverpool - all you need to know
When is Fulham v Liverpool?
Fulham v Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 24 January at Craven Cottage.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup final between Fulham and Liverpool from Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp’s side have a slender one-goal advantage after their 2-1 win at Anfield in the first leg but Fulham will be full of motivation having never reached the final of the League Cup before.
These two sides have already been involved in a couple of cracking games this season so let’s see what tonight throws our way. Stay with us in the meantime for all the latest build-up and team news before the 8pm kick-off!
