Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Manchester United have made their worst start to a season since 1962 and Fulham have the chance to make pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag when they host the Premier League’s early kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have not beaten Manchester United since 2009, losing 14 and drawing three of the games they have played since. But with United having made a woeful start to the season, with five defeats from their opening 10 league matches, Marco Silva’s side have a precious opportunity.

United come into the fixture having suffered two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an abject 3-0 loss.

Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already and although Ten Hag’s position is considered to be safe for now, the pressure would only increase on the Dutchman should that gap stretch any wider.

