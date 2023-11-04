Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Marcus Rashford not in squad
United have lost five of their first 10 Premier League games and Erik ten Hag cannot afford the gap to the top four to grow any wider
Manchester United have made their worst start to a season since 1962 and Fulham have the chance to make pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag when they host the Premier League’s early kick-off at Craven Cottage.
Fulham have not beaten Manchester United since 2009, losing 14 and drawing three of the games they have played since. But with United having made a woeful start to the season, with five defeats from their opening 10 league matches, Marco Silva’s side have a precious opportunity.
United come into the fixture having suffered two heavy defeats at Old Trafford this week, first being thrashed by Manchester City in the derby before Newcastle ended their Carabao Cup defence in an abject 3-0 loss.
Defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend left United eight points off the top four already and although Ten Hag’s position is considered to be safe for now, the pressure would only increase on the Dutchman should that gap stretch any wider.
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates
Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘agrees deal’ as part of 25 per cent investment - reports
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is to commit up to £245m to improve Manchester United’s infrastructure as part of his agreement to purchase a 25 per cent stake of the club, Sky News reported yesterday.
Ratcliffe and Ineos are in line to buy an initial 25 per cent stake in Manchester United, with the decision set to confirmed in the next two weeks, The Independent reported last month. The billionaire petrochemicals mogul wants this to be a “path to a majority”, according to involved figures, and will already be seeking influence on football decisions.
Ratcliffe’s decision to go for a 25 per cent minority stake, valued at around £1.3bn, is also set to see the Ineos owner invest a significant sum into fixing-up Old Trafford, which has been hit by problems in recent seasons, such as a leaky roof, and was overlooked as a host venue for Euro 2028.
The Fulham star set to show Man United the midfield move they should have made
And so the revelations, such as they are, continue to pour forth from Old Trafford. A few days on from a suggestion he couldn’t play the same way at Manchester United as he did at Ajax because he now has different players, Erik ten Hag walked that back somewhat to insist he’s looking for something of both clubs.
“The explanation from my point of view was totally wrong that I can’t play like Ajax because I have different players,” he said ahead of this weekend’s game at Fulham. “I came here with my philosophy based on possession but also [I want] to combine it with the DNA of Manchester United and combine it with the competences and the characters of the players. We have seen what it was. We played very good football last season.”
Perhaps they did, at times, but they certainly haven’t this term. The attacking play is ponderous, lacking confidence, inconsistent. United have netted five goals in their last five Premier League games. They average 1.1 per match this term, the lowest in the current top 12.
By Karl Matchett
The Fulham star set to show Man United the midfield move they should have made
Erik ten Hag signed Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat in the summer but Joao Palhinha was available and is the type of player who might have made more of the impact United have badly needed
Erik ten Hag will need to be ‘a fighter’ to save job as Man Utd fall into calamity
Erik ten Hag did not try to defend the indefensible but, after his team showed precious little fight, he pronounced himself a fighter. His programme notes had contained the assertion that it was “only a matter of time before we show our true selves.”
Instead, Manchester United had been truly awful, a wretched rabble who were overpowered by Newcastle United’s depleted side. If the England cricket team were mounting the most abject defence of a title at the World Cup, United’s attempt to retain the Carabao Cup felt their own brand of dreadful.
Analysis by Senior Football Correspondent Richard Jolly
Erik ten Hag will need to be ‘a fighter’ to save job as Man Utd fall into calamity
Manchester United were a wretched rabble as they hit a new low with defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup
Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news
Erik ten Hag says Rashford is “not fit” and confirms he would have started if it wasn’t for picking up a knock in training.
Ten Hag says the “case is closed” after he said it was “unacceptable” that the forward went out for a birthday party after last weekend’s derby defeat.
Marcus Rashford faces disciplinary action after ‘unacceptable’ partying
The Manchester United forward was seen at a nightclub just hours after the 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City last Sunday
Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news
Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Wilson, Joao Palhinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Willian, Muniz
Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news
Marcus Rashford is NOT in the Manchester United squad to face Fulham.
The forward is missing as he failed a fitness test after picking up a knock in training yesterday, according to United.
Rashford has travelled to the Craven Cottage with the United team, however.
Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho
Fulham vs Manchester United: Team news
We’re just a couple of minutes away from the team news dropping at Craven Cottage.
Any surprises in store from Ten Hag and Silva?
Erik ten Hag issues Manchester United rallying cry as pressure grows on beleaguered manager
Under-fire Erik ten Hag says Manchester United need to “stand up” and work “shoulder by shoulder” to turn around a season that is threatening to go into a tailspin.
Old Trafford is under the spotlight after two 3-0 home humiliations in the space of four days ratcheted up the pressure on a club enduing their worst start to a campaign since 1962-63.
Sunday’s derby defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City was compounded by Newcastle on Wednesday, who comfortably won the repeat of February’s Carabao Cup final.
It underlined just how far things have gone off track since the sides met at Wembley, with United now having lost eight of their 15 matches in all competitions this term.
“This is not good enough and we know that,” manager Ten Hag said. “We were in the game and then in a couple of minutes we are giving the game away.
“That’s below our standards and we know that all and we have to take responsibility for this.”
Erik ten Hag issues Man Utd rallying cry as pressure grows on beleaguered manager
United have lost eight of their 15 matches in all competitions this season
Manchester United stand by Erik ten Hag – but has he already passed the point of no return?
Manchester United still want to persevere with Erik ten Hag but the club are now at a grimly familiar point where results may take precedence over aims to persist with the manager, reports The Independent’s Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney.
There is already a view from some within Old Trafford that the Dutch coach has that same beaten air that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David Moyes had in the final weeks of their tenures.
The big question is whether Ten Hag can change results and performances. The big problem is that there has been no sign of how. United have gone beyond regression now.
Manchester United stand by Erik ten Hag – but has he passed the point of no return?
Changes behind the scenes with the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a minority owner could help Ten Hag, but time is running out to turn around fortunes on the pitch
Casemiro ruled out for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring injury
Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury that has added to Manchester United’s problems, Richard Jolly reports.
The Brazilian was hurt in the first half of Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle, which came after he missed United’s three previous matches with an ankle problem.
He is now set to miss the rest of United’s November – when they face Fulham, FC Copenhagen, Luton, Everton and Galatasaray.
The 31-year-old, who has not played the full 90 minutes in a match for United since September, could be in a race against time for potentially tough games at the start of December, when United face Newcastle and Chelsea before Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.
His absence means loan signing Sofyan Amrabat could get an extended run as Erik ten Hag’s defensive midfielder.
