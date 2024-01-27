Jump to content

Liveupdated1706383143

Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Latest FA Cup score and updates as Eddie Howe names strong line-up

Follow the fourth round action from Craven Cottage

Luke Baker
Saturday 27 January 2024 19:19
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Newcastle United in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

1706383069

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alexander Isak.

27 January 2024 19:17
1706383050

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sven Botman.

27 January 2024 19:17
1706383049

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Attempt blocked. Issa Diop (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.

27 January 2024 19:17
1706383014

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Martin Dúbravka.

27 January 2024 19:16
1706383013

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

27 January 2024 19:16
1706382865

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

27 January 2024 19:14
1706382856

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Attempt saved. (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is saved.

27 January 2024 19:14
1706382824

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

27 January 2024 19:13
1706382684

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).

27 January 2024 19:11
1706382471

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno Guimarães.

27 January 2024 19:07

