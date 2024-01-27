Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Latest FA Cup score and updates as Eddie Howe names strong line-up
Follow the fourth round action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Newcastle United in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Alexander Isak.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Sven Botman.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Attempt blocked. Issa Diop (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Martin Dúbravka.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Attempt saved. (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range is saved.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Foul by Harrison Reed (Fulham).
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno Guimarães.
