Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Following some risky passing in their own box, Fulham spring a counter-attack and the ball comes to Robinson on the left again. He takes on Krafth around the outside and crosses low into the box, but Schar steps in with a skewed clearance which sails behind for the game's first corner!!
Fulham vs Newcastle United
SAVED!!! Fulham have the best of the early possession as Adarabioyo drives forward from the back. His cross-field pass finds Willian on the left and Cairney finds Robinson in support, who cuts inside and fires a left-footed shot which is saved at his near post by Dubravka!!
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Pereira will kick off for Fulham, and gets this match underway on the banks of the river Thames!
Fulham vs Newcastle United
The teams are out on the pitch at Craven Cottage, and we'll be ready to go in a few moments' time!
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Anthony Gordon was sent off barely minutes after a Harvey Barnes brace had completed Newcastle’s 4-3 turnaround against West Ham, but returns from suspension to displace him on the left wing. Elliot Anderson joins Barnes on the bench, with Joe Willock taking his place on the left-hand side of the Magpies’ midfield three.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Marco Silva saw fit to make three changes mid-way through the first half against Forest last time out, and makes a further three to the XI coming into this game. Timothy Castagne, Tom Cairney and Willian all start, with Harry Wilson and Sasa Lukic moving to the bench and Kenny Tete dropping out altogether.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Harrison Reed, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Armando Broja, Adama Traore, Tim Ream, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Sasa Lukic.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Rodrigo Muniz.
