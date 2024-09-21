Fulham vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Isak has been deemed fit to start after he was forced off at half time against Wolves with an eye problem before picking up a foot injury. But the Swede is to play on his birthday, and if he scores he will be the first Newcastle player to score on his birthday since Fabricio Coloccini against Tottenham in January 2011.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Fulham's only injury concern is with striker Carlos Vinicius, who is nursing a "small injury to his calf" and is not expected to return until the beginning of next month, so is not part of the squad. Jimenez spearheads the Fulham attack for the second consecutive game, at the expense of Muniz, who has struggled to find his form of last season this campaign.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
NEWCASTLE SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Sandro Tonali, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff
Fulham vs Newcastle United
NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Fulham vs Newcastle United
FULHAM SUBS: Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz, Tom Cairney, Sander Berge, Reiss Nelson, Timothy Castagne, Steven Benda, Ryan Sessegnon, Issa Diop
Fulham vs Newcastle United
FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen, Kenny Tete; Sasa Lukic, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore; Raul Jimenez
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Eddie Howe’s team travel to London looking to keep up their impressive start to the league. Newcastle defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux Stadium in their last league match to extend their unbeaten start to the league season to five (Wins: 3 Draws: 1 Losses: 0), putting them in third spot on 10 points through four matches. They are two points behind table-topping Manchester City. Newcastle have won each of their last four away league games against Fulham, hoping today will be the same.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Fulham come into this game unbeaten since their opening round defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Cottagers have one win and two draws in that run, and currently occupy 12th. Marco Silva’s side will be hoping to kick on with a win against their visitors today but know this may be a tough task with Newcastle in fine form. To do this though Fulham will need to correct an unwanted record of not beating the Magpies in any of their last eight Premier League meetings, losing six and drawing two. The team will look to their joint top goal scorers Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, and Alex Iwobi to correct this.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this Premier League fixture between Fulham and Newcastle United.
Fulham vs Newcastle United
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments