Fulham vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Craven Cottage
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Fulham have struggled to score but have only lost one of their last three in league play, sitting 13th in the table. They host newly promoted Sheffield United, who have really struggled since their return to the top flight.
Indeed, the Blades have just one point from seven matches, a draw at Everton which has since been followed by three defeats including an 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
A nasty, nasty injury to Sheffield United's Basham has brought the game to a halt, and we could have a lengthy delay coming up as the Blades' captain is seen to.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United have lost 21 and won just two of their 31 Premier League away games against London sides, beating Chelsea in October 1992 and Crystal Palace in February 2020. Since that victory against Crystal Palace, they've lost their last eight visits to the capital in the top-flight by an aggregate score of 20-3.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
SAVED!!! Carlos Vinicius shows unbelievable strength to hold off Ahmedhodzic and tee up Willian in the box. Arriving onto the ball at pace, the Brazilian goes for goal, but Foderingham denies him with a fantastic reflex save from close range!
Fulham vs Sheffield United
A poor Foderingham clearance goes straight to Willian, who then finds Carlos Vinicius in the box. He cuts onto his left and shoots, but it's a very weak effort which the Blades goalkeeper can easily save.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Willian gets to the byline and hooks the ball back into the centre, where Trusty cuts it out by volleying wildly behind to concede a corner!
Fulham vs Sheffield United
A cross-field pass allows Pereira to free up Robinson, but his low cross is cut out and cleared by Ahmedhodzic for the Blades.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Archer wins possession high up the field and the ball comes back for Thomas. He squares to Hamer looking to open up space for Archer in the box, but the midfielder's first-time pass is overhit and Leno cleans up for Fulham.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Fulham have won both of their Premier League home games against Sheffield United, winning 1-0 at Craven Cottage in both the 2006-07 and 2020-21 seasons.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Vinicius Souza does well to beat Robinson and Palhinha before switching play wide to the left, but his cross-field ball is too far ahead of Thomas for the left wing-back to get there.
Fulham vs Sheffield United
Carlos Vinicius lays Palhinha's pass off to De Cordova-Reid, whose shot from the edge of the box is blocked wide of the post. Fulham prepare for a third corner of the game, but play is pulled back as Vinicius was offside.
