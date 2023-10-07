Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696688944

Fulham vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 15:29
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Fulham have struggled to score but have only lost one of their last three in league play, sitting 13th in the table. They host newly promoted Sheffield United, who have really struggled since their return to the top flight.

Indeed, the Blades have just one point from seven matches, a draw at Everton which has since been followed by three defeats including an 8-0 thrashing by Newcastle.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1696688864

Fulham vs Sheffield United

A nasty, nasty injury to Sheffield United's Basham has brought the game to a halt, and we could have a lengthy delay coming up as the Blades' captain is seen to.

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688633

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost 21 and won just two of their 31 Premier League away games against London sides, beating Chelsea in October 1992 and Crystal Palace in February 2020. Since that victory against Crystal Palace, they've lost their last eight visits to the capital in the top-flight by an aggregate score of 20-3.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688517

Fulham vs Sheffield United

SAVED!!! Carlos Vinicius shows unbelievable strength to hold off Ahmedhodzic and tee up Willian in the box. Arriving onto the ball at pace, the Brazilian goes for goal, but Foderingham denies him with a fantastic reflex save from close range!

7 October 2023 15:21
1696688430

Fulham vs Sheffield United

A poor Foderingham clearance goes straight to Willian, who then finds Carlos Vinicius in the box. He cuts onto his left and shoots, but it's a very weak effort which the Blades goalkeeper can easily save.

7 October 2023 15:20
1696688341

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Willian gets to the byline and hooks the ball back into the centre, where Trusty cuts it out by volleying wildly behind to concede a corner!

7 October 2023 15:19
1696688299

Fulham vs Sheffield United

A cross-field pass allows Pereira to free up Robinson, but his low cross is cut out and cleared by Ahmedhodzic for the Blades.

7 October 2023 15:18
1696688183

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Archer wins possession high up the field and the ball comes back for Thomas. He squares to Hamer looking to open up space for Archer in the box, but the midfielder's first-time pass is overhit and Leno cleans up for Fulham.

7 October 2023 15:16
1696687973

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Fulham have won both of their Premier League home games against Sheffield United, winning 1-0 at Craven Cottage in both the 2006-07 and 2020-21 seasons.

7 October 2023 15:12
1696687930

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Vinicius Souza does well to beat Robinson and Palhinha before switching play wide to the left, but his cross-field ball is too far ahead of Thomas for the left wing-back to get there.

7 October 2023 15:12
1696687815

Fulham vs Sheffield United

Carlos Vinicius lays Palhinha's pass off to De Cordova-Reid, whose shot from the edge of the box is blocked wide of the post. Fulham prepare for a third corner of the game, but play is pulled back as Vinicius was offside.

7 October 2023 15:10

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in